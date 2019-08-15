Aston Martin Lagonda Global : Form 8.5 EPT/RI-Aston Martin Lagonda Glbl Hldg plc ●

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: J.P. Morgan Securities Plc (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected: Corporate Broker to Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (d) Date dealing undertaken: 14 August 2019 (e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A' N/A

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received Ordinary Share Purchase Sale 143,919 260,789 5.0007 GBP 4.9888 GBP 4.6600 GBP 4.6704 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit Ordinary Share Equity Swap Long Short 27 4,501 2,544 72,674 1,834 955 1,130 1 545 437 892 394 335 1,313 5,930 18,921 6,394 600 7,351 675 16,313 1,620 85 2,739 24,609 92 3,097 433 1,000 31,796 3,699 1,199 130 2,706 1,269 733 221 83 628 1,548 104 56 15,093 1,148 1 1,030 4.6719 GBP 4.6808 GBP 4.6809 GBP 4.6810 GBP 4.6818 GBP 4.6825 GBP 4.6849 GBP 4.6879 GBP 4.6897 GBP 4.6999 GBP 4.7034 GBP 4.7089 GBP 4.7169 GBP 4.7270 GBP 4.7424 GBP 4.7460 GBP 4.7516 GBP 4.7531 GBP 4.7600 GBP 4.7840 GBP 4.7970 GBP 4.8006 GBP 4.8281 GBP 4.8296 GBP 4.9482 GBP 4.9512 GBP 4.9513 GBP 4.9883 GBP 4.6780 GBP 4.6810 GBP 4.6811 GBP 4.6869 GBP 4.6955 GBP 4.7014 GBP 4.7039 GBP 4.7052 GBP 4.7355 GBP 4.7384 GBP 4.7454 GBP 4.7528 GBP 4.7677 GBP 4.8121 GBP 4.8134 GBP 4.8292 GBP 4.8420 GBP 4.9505 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit Ordinary Share

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

Date of disclosure: 15 August 2019 Contact name: Alwyn Basch Telephone number: 020 7742 7407

