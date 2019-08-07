Aston Martin Lagonda Global : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-Aston Martin Lagonda GlblHldgplc

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: J.P. Morgan Securities Plc (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected: Corporate Broker to Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (d) Date dealing undertaken: 6 August 2019 (e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A' N/A

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received Ordinary Share Purchase Sale 211,168 218,756 4.8615 GBP 4.8617 GBP 4.5500 GBP 4.5620 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit Ordinary Share Equity Swap Long Short 1,513 16 1,016 214 56,384 30,972 2,100 654 18,064 3,022 12,659 10,689 8,203 165 7 25 299 948 1,741 620 15,000 17,155 1,883 20,432 7,182 2,095 2,112 15,900 530 534 4.6012 GBP 4.6029 GBP 4.6114 GBP 4.6580 GBP 4.6750 GBP 4.6792 GBP 4.6831 GBP 4.6855 GBP 4.7062 GBP 4.7081 GBP 4.7306 GBP 4.7314 GBP 4.7590 GBP 4.8074 GBP 4.5500 GBP 4.5504 GBP 4.6001 GBP 4.6050 GBP 4.6067 GBP 4.6459 GBP 4.6604 GBP 4.6649 GBP 4.6732 GBP 4.6741 GBP 4.6752 GBP 4.6825 GBP 4.6829 GBP 4.7184 GBP 4.7651 GBP 4.8476 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit Ordinary Share

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

Date of disclosure: 7 August 2019 Contact name: Alwyn Basch Telephone number: 020 7742 7407

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.