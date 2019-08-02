Log in
Aston Martin Lagonda Global : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-Aston Martin Lagonda GlblHldsplc

08/02/2019 | 06:35am EDT

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

J.P. Morgan Securities Plc

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Corporate Broker to Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

1 August 2019

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

N/A

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

(GBP)

Lowest price per unit paid/received

(GBP)

Ordinary Share

Purchase

Sale

1,433,265

1,487,594

5.2120

5.2520

4.9140

4.9190

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

Ordinary Share

Equity Swap

Long

Short

1,828

2,929

21

1,267

18,608

312

12,252

15,208

2,400

1,405

5,943

4,503

760

11,539

1,521

5,213

1,740

2,235

320

983

734

186

5,546

5,860

2,787

1,918

15,032

424

7,806

1,385

1,565

4,220

4.9875 GBP

4.9979 GBP

5.0058 GBP

5.0059 GBP

5.0060 GBP

5.0180 GBP

5.0273 GBP

5.0292 GBP

5.0297 GBP

5.0376 GBP

5.0697 GBP

5.0818 GBP

5.0913 GBP

5.0985 GBP

5.1017 GBP

5.1214 GBP

5.1488 GBP

5.1774 GBP

4.9283 GBP

4.9611 GBP

4.9811 GBP

4.9840 GBP

5.0033 GBP

5.0092 GBP

5.0112 GBP

5.0125 GBP

5.0176 GBP

5.0281 GBP

5.0491 GBP

5.0635 GBP

5.0655 GBP

5.1351 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

Ordinary Share

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

Date of disclosure:

2 August 2019

Contact name:

Alwyn Basch

Telephone number:

020 7742 7407

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 10:34:03 UTC
