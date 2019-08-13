Log in
Aston Martin Lagonda Global : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-AstonMartinLgdaGlblHldgplcAMDEND

0
08/13/2019 | 12:07pm EDT

AMENDMENT

INCREASED EQUITY SALES BY 127,591 TO 636,392

ADDED EQUITY SWAP PURCHASES OF 127,591

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

J.P. Morgan Securities Plc

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Corporate Broker to Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

26 July 2019

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

N/A

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

Ordinary Share

Purchase

Sale

555,096

636,392

6.4072 GBP

6.5110 GBP

5.9690 GBP

5.9710 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

(GBP)

Ordinary Share

Equity Swap

Long

Short

5,193

78,928

2,800

2

11,625

10,849

17,577

11,500

1

100,000

127,591

3,665

3,850

2,228

299

37

923

377

378

140,000

14

1,832

660

81

30,180

119

1,355

25,000

1,296

8,228

18

3,877

135

16

19,744

689

930

26

38

12,516

26,716

645

20,510

6.0417

6.0420

6.0959

6.1054

6.1418

6.1509

6.1529

6.1640

6.1699

6.1984

6.2169

6.2498

6.3597

6.3598

6.3897

6.4149

6.4150

6.4151

6.4185

5.9945

6.0002

6.0265

6.0282

6.0347

6.0420

6.0422

6.0423

6.0452

6.0453

6.0565

6.0661

6.0670

6.0773

6.0808

6.0946

6.1000

6.1050

6.1102

6.1302

6.1429

6.1501

6.1640

6.1797

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

Ordinary Share

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

Date of disclosure:

13 August 2019

Contact name:

Alwyn Basch

Telephone number:

020 7742 7407

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 16:06:10 UTC
