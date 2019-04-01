Aston Martin Lagonda Global : Issue of Debt Insider information Capital structure

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA

ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA PLACES $190M SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2022

LONDON - 1 April 2019

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc ('Aston Martin Lagonda' and together with its affiliates, the 'Group') today announced that its subsidiary Aston Martin Capital Holdings Limited has privately placed $190,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 6.50% senior secured notes due 2022 (the 'Notes').

The Notes constitute a further issuance of Aston Martin Capital Holdings Limited's 6.50% Senior Secured Notes due 2022 issued in April 2017 (the 'Existing Notes'). Both issuances of notes will constitute a single class of debt securities under the Indenture dated April 18, 2017, including with respect to waivers, amendments, redemptions and offers to purchase, except as otherwise specified with respect to the Notes; provided that the Notes will be issued as a separate series from the Existing Notes under the Indenture and will have different CUSIPs and ISINs than the Existing Notes.

The net proceeds from the offering are expected to be used by the Group for general corporate purposes including allowing flexibility in the investment in portfolio expansion through Phase 3 of the Second Century Plan and to underpin resilience and a robust funding position.

This announcement contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Note: Guidance for interest cost for 2019 is updated to reflect this placement to ~£63m (previous guidance ~£55m).

Cautionary Statement

Enquiries

Investors and Analysts

Charlotte Cowley Director of Investor Relations +44 (0)7771 976764

charlotte.cowley@astonmartin.com

Media

Kevin Watters Director of Communications +44 (0)7764 386683

kevin.watters@astonmartin.com

Grace Barnie Corporate Communications Manager +44 (0)7880 903490

grace.barnie@astonmartin.com

Teneo: Tim Burt, Doug Campbell, Haya Herbert-Burns +44 (0)20 7420 3189