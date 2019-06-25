|
Aston Martin Lagonda Global : Result of AGM ●
06/25/2019 | 12:11pm EDT
25 June 2019
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc
Voting results of Annual General Meeting held on 25 June 2019
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc ('the Company') announces that its Annual General Meeting ('AGM') held today at 65 Fleet Street, London EC4Y 1HS at 10.00 am was successfully concluded. All resolutions put to the meeting were duly passed by shareholders by way of a poll. The voting results are below and the voting represents 93.11% of the issued share capital of 228,002,890 ordinary shares of £0.00904.
The poll results will also be posted on the Company's website.
A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes for or against a resolution.
Resolutions 22, 23, 24 and 27 were special resolutions and the full text of all of the resolutions is set out in the Notice of AGM on the Company's website.
Resolutions 21, 22 and 23 were withdrawn, following discussions with shareholders.
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc - Poll Results by All Shareholders
|
RESOLUTION
|
VOTES
|
FOR
|
AGAINST
|
WITHHELD
|
TOTAL
|
|
Votes
|
%
|
Votes
|
%
|
Votes
|
|
|
1
|
Company's Annual Report and Accounts 2018
|
211,655,321
|
100.00
|
282
|
0.00
|
634,222
|
211,655,603
|
|
2
|
To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report
|
203,028,527
|
95.64
|
9,260,855
|
4.36
|
442
|
212,289,382
|
|
3
|
To approve the Remuneration Policy
|
198,266,590
|
93.39
|
14,022,935
|
6.61
|
299
|
212,289,525
|
|
4
|
To elect Penny Hughes as Director
|
211,716,803
|
99.96
|
94,532
|
0.04
|
478,490
|
211,811,335
|
|
5
|
To elect Dr Andy Palmer as a Director
|
211,613,731
|
99.68
|
675,924
|
0.32
|
170
|
212,289,655
|
|
6
|
To elect Mark Wilson as a Director
|
211,165,225
|
99.47
|
1,124,421
|
0.53
|
179
|
212,289,646
|
|
7
|
To elect Lord Matthew Carrington as a Director
|
212,232,703
|
99.97
|
56,943
|
0.03
|
179
|
212,289,646
|
|
8
|
To elect Peter Espenhahn as a Director
|
212,233,079
|
99.97
|
56,567
|
0.03
|
179
|
212,289,646
|
|
9
|
To elect Richard Solomons as a Director
|
212,232,948
|
99.97
|
56,698
|
0.03
|
179
|
212,289,646
|
|
10
|
To elect Imelda Walsh as a Director
|
212,232,839
|
99.97
|
56,807
|
0.03
|
179
|
212,289,646
|
|
11
|
To elect Tensie Whelan as a Director
|
212,232,898
|
99.97
|
56,743
|
0.03
|
184
|
212,289,641
|
|
12
|
To elect Najeeb Al Humaidhi as a Director
|
211,350,704
|
99.56
|
938,837
|
0.44
|
284
|
212,289,541
|
|
13
|
To elect Amr Ali Abdallah AbouelSeoud as a Director
|
210,733,221
|
99.37
|
1,340,685
|
0.63
|
215,919
|
212,073,906
|
|
14
|
To elect Saoud Al Humaidhi as a Director
|
211,337,272
|
99.55
|
952,269
|
0.45
|
284
|
212,289,541
|
|
15
|
To elect Mahmoud Samy Mohamed Aly El Sayed as a Director
|
210,727,283
|
99.37
|
1,346,528
|
0.63
|
216,014
|
212,073,811
|
|
16
|
To elect Dante Razzano as a Director
|
210,727,283
|
99.37
|
1,346,528
|
0.63
|
216,014
|
212,073,811
|
|
17
|
To elect Peter Rogers as a Director
|
210,727,388
|
99.37
|
1,346,528
|
0.63
|
215,909
|
212,073,916
|
|
18
|
To appoint Ernst & Young LLP as auditor
|
212,224,359
|
99.97
|
62,172
|
0.03
|
3,294
|
212,286,531
|
|
19
|
To authorise the Audit & Risk Committee to determine the remuneration of the auditor
|
212,219,014
|
99.97
|
70,811
|
0.03
|
0
|
212,289,825
|
|
20
|
To authorise limited political donations
|
211,473,301
|
99.62
|
816,472
|
0.38
|
52
|
212,289,773
|
|
21
|
To authorise the Directors to allot shares
|
Resolution withdrawn
|
|
22
|
To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights
|
Resolution withdrawn
|
|
23
|
To authorise Directors to further disapply pre-emption rights for acquisitions and specified capital investments
|
Resolution withdrawn
|
|
24
|
To authorise the Company to purchase own shares
|
211,716,554
|
99.89
|
223,928
|
0.11
|
349,343
|
211,940,482
|
|
25
|
To approve the waiver of Rule 9 Offer obligation in respect of the Adeem/PW Controlling Shareholder Group
|
131,184,400
|
94.17
|
8,127,410
|
5.83
|
216,365
|
139,311,810
|
|
26
|
To approve the waiver of Rule 9 Offer obligation in respect of the Investindustrial Controlling Shareholder Group
|
133,332,223
|
94.26
|
8,126,358
|
5.74
|
216,363
|
141,458,581
|
|
27
|
To reduce the notice of general meetings)
|
210,996,527
|
99.55
|
949,335
|
0.45
|
343,963
|
211,945,862
|
Notes:-
1) Percentage of votes cast for proxy votes results calculated excludes withheld votes.
2) Total of ordinary shares in issue (eligible to vote) is 228,002,890.
3) The Adeem/Primewagon Controlling Shareholder Group is precluded from voting on Resolution 25 and the Investindustrial Controlling Shareholder Group is precluded
from voting on Resolution 26.
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc - Poll Results by Independent Shareholders
|
RESOLUTION
|
|
VOTES
|
|
|
|
FOR
|
AGAINST
|
WITHHELD
|
Total
Votes
|
|
|
Votes
|
%
|
Votes
|
%
|
Votes
|
|
7
|
To elect Lord Matthew Carrington as a Director
|
68,750,910
|
99.92
|
56,943
|
0.08
|
179
|
68,807,853
|
8
|
To elect Peter Espenhahn as a Director
|
68,751,286
|
99.92
|
56,567
|
0.08
|
179
|
68,807,853
|
9
|
To elect Richard Solomons as a Director
|
68,751,155
|
99.92
|
56,698
|
0.08
|
179
|
68,807,853
|
10
|
To elect Imelda Walsh as a Director
|
68,751,046
|
99.92
|
56,807
|
0.08
|
179
|
68,807,853
|
11
|
To elect Tensie Whelan as a Director
|
68,751,105
|
99.92
|
56,743
|
0.08
|
184
|
68,807,848
Note:-
1) Percentage of votes cast by independent shareholders for Resolutions 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11 appointing Independent Non- Executive Directors excludethe Adeem/Primewagon Controlling Shareholder Group's 72,840,597 shares and the Investindustrial Controlling Shareholder Group's 70,641,196 shares.
Catherine Sukmonowski
Company Secretary
For further information, please contact:
Aston Martin Lagonda
Investor Relations: Charlotte Cowley +44 7771976764
Press Office: Kevin Watters, Grace Barnie +44 1926 692 019
Teneo (public relations advisor to Aston Martin Lagonda)
Tim Burt, Doug Campbell, Haya Herbert-Burns +44 20 7420 3189
Disclaimer
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 16:10:05 UTC
|
|