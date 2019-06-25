Aston Martin Lagonda Global : Result of AGM ●

Log in
0
06/25/2019 | 12:11pm EDT

25 June 2019

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc

Voting results of Annual General Meeting held on 25 June 2019

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc ('the Company') announces that its Annual General Meeting ('AGM') held today at 65 Fleet Street, London EC4Y 1HS at 10.00 am was successfully concluded. All resolutions put to the meeting were duly passed by shareholders by way of a poll. The voting results are below and the voting represents 93.11% of the issued share capital of 228,002,890 ordinary shares of £0.00904.

The poll results will also be posted on the Company's website.

A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes for or against a resolution.

Resolutions 22, 23, 24 and 27 were special resolutions and the full text of all of the resolutions is set out in the Notice of AGM on the Company's website.

Resolutions 21, 22 and 23 were withdrawn, following discussions with shareholders.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc - Poll Results by All Shareholders

RESOLUTION

VOTES

FOR

AGAINST

WITHHELD

TOTAL

Votes

%

Votes

%

Votes

1

Company's Annual Report and Accounts 2018

211,655,321

100.00

282

0.00

634,222

211,655,603

2

To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report

203,028,527

95.64

9,260,855

4.36

442

212,289,382

3

To approve the Remuneration Policy

198,266,590

93.39

14,022,935

6.61

299

212,289,525

4

To elect Penny Hughes as Director

211,716,803

99.96

94,532

0.04

478,490

211,811,335

5

To elect Dr Andy Palmer as a Director

211,613,731

99.68

675,924

0.32

170

212,289,655

6

To elect Mark Wilson as a Director

211,165,225

99.47

1,124,421

0.53

179

212,289,646

7

To elect Lord Matthew Carrington as a Director

212,232,703

99.97

56,943

0.03

179

212,289,646

8

To elect Peter Espenhahn as a Director

212,233,079

99.97

56,567

0.03

179

212,289,646

9

To elect Richard Solomons as a Director

212,232,948

99.97

56,698

0.03

179

212,289,646

10

To elect Imelda Walsh as a Director

212,232,839

99.97

56,807

0.03

179

212,289,646

11

To elect Tensie Whelan as a Director

212,232,898

99.97

56,743

0.03

184

212,289,641

12

To elect Najeeb Al Humaidhi as a Director

211,350,704

99.56

938,837

0.44

284

212,289,541

13

To elect Amr Ali Abdallah AbouelSeoud as a Director

210,733,221

99.37

1,340,685

0.63

215,919

212,073,906

14

To elect Saoud Al Humaidhi as a Director

211,337,272

99.55

952,269

0.45

284

212,289,541

15

To elect Mahmoud Samy Mohamed Aly El Sayed as a Director

210,727,283

99.37

1,346,528

0.63

216,014

212,073,811

16

To elect Dante Razzano as a Director

210,727,283

99.37

1,346,528

0.63

216,014

212,073,811

17

To elect Peter Rogers as a Director

210,727,388

99.37

1,346,528

0.63

215,909

212,073,916

18

To appoint Ernst & Young LLP as auditor

212,224,359

99.97

62,172

0.03

3,294

212,286,531

19

To authorise the Audit & Risk Committee to determine the remuneration of the auditor

212,219,014

99.97

70,811

0.03

0

212,289,825

20

To authorise limited political donations

211,473,301

99.62

816,472

0.38

52

212,289,773

21

To authorise the Directors to allot shares

Resolution withdrawn

22

To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights

Resolution withdrawn

23

To authorise Directors to further disapply pre-emption rights for acquisitions and specified capital investments

Resolution withdrawn

24

To authorise the Company to purchase own shares

211,716,554

99.89

223,928

0.11

349,343

211,940,482

25

To approve the waiver of Rule 9 Offer obligation in respect of the Adeem/PW Controlling Shareholder Group

131,184,400

94.17

8,127,410

5.83

216,365

139,311,810

26

To approve the waiver of Rule 9 Offer obligation in respect of the Investindustrial Controlling Shareholder Group

133,332,223

94.26

8,126,358

5.74

216,363

141,458,581

27

To reduce the notice of general meetings)

210,996,527

99.55

949,335

0.45

343,963

211,945,862

Notes:-

1) Percentage of votes cast for proxy votes results calculated excludes withheld votes.

2) Total of ordinary shares in issue (eligible to vote) is 228,002,890.

3) The Adeem/Primewagon Controlling Shareholder Group is precluded from voting on Resolution 25 and the Investindustrial Controlling Shareholder Group is precluded

from voting on Resolution 26.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc - Poll Results by Independent Shareholders

RESOLUTION

VOTES

FOR

AGAINST

WITHHELD

Total

Votes

Votes

%

Votes

%

Votes

7

To elect Lord Matthew Carrington as a Director

68,750,910

99.92

56,943

0.08

179

68,807,853

8

To elect Peter Espenhahn as a Director

68,751,286

99.92

56,567

0.08

179

68,807,853

9

To elect Richard Solomons as a Director

68,751,155

99.92

56,698

0.08

179

68,807,853

10

To elect Imelda Walsh as a Director

68,751,046

99.92

56,807

0.08

179

68,807,853

11

To elect Tensie Whelan as a Director

68,751,105

99.92

56,743

0.08

184

68,807,848

Note:-

1) Percentage of votes cast by independent shareholders for Resolutions 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11 appointing Independent Non- Executive Directors excludethe Adeem/Primewagon Controlling Shareholder Group's 72,840,597 shares and the Investindustrial Controlling Shareholder Group's 70,641,196 shares.

Catherine Sukmonowski
Company Secretary

For further information, please contact:

Aston Martin Lagonda

Investor Relations: Charlotte Cowley +44 7771976764

Press Office: Kevin Watters, Grace Barnie +44 1926 692 019

Teneo (public relations advisor to Aston Martin Lagonda)

Tim Burt, Doug Campbell, Haya Herbert-Burns +44 20 7420 3189

Disclaimer

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 16:10:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
