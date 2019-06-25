Aston Martin Lagonda Global : Result of AGM ●

25 June 2019

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc

Voting results of Annual General Meeting held on 25 June 2019

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc ('the Company') announces that its Annual General Meeting ('AGM') held today at 65 Fleet Street, London EC4Y 1HS at 10.00 am was successfully concluded. All resolutions put to the meeting were duly passed by shareholders by way of a poll. The voting results are below and the voting represents 93.11% of the issued share capital of 228,002,890 ordinary shares of £0.00904.

The poll results will also be posted on the Company's website.

A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes for or against a resolution.

Resolutions 22, 23, 24 and 27 were special resolutions and the full text of all of the resolutions is set out in the Notice of AGM on the Company's website.

Resolutions 21, 22 and 23 were withdrawn, following discussions with shareholders.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc - Poll Results by All Shareholders

RESOLUTION VOTES FOR AGAINST WITHHELD TOTAL Votes % Votes % Votes 1 Company's Annual Report and Accounts 2018 211,655,321 100.00 282 0.00 634,222 211,655,603 2 To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report 203,028,527 95.64 9,260,855 4.36 442 212,289,382 3 To approve the Remuneration Policy 198,266,590 93.39 14,022,935 6.61 299 212,289,525 4 To elect Penny Hughes as Director 211,716,803 99.96 94,532 0.04 478,490 211,811,335 5 To elect Dr Andy Palmer as a Director 211,613,731 99.68 675,924 0.32 170 212,289,655 6 To elect Mark Wilson as a Director 211,165,225 99.47 1,124,421 0.53 179 212,289,646 7 To elect Lord Matthew Carrington as a Director 212,232,703 99.97 56,943 0.03 179 212,289,646 8 To elect Peter Espenhahn as a Director 212,233,079 99.97 56,567 0.03 179 212,289,646 9 To elect Richard Solomons as a Director 212,232,948 99.97 56,698 0.03 179 212,289,646 10 To elect Imelda Walsh as a Director 212,232,839 99.97 56,807 0.03 179 212,289,646 11 To elect Tensie Whelan as a Director 212,232,898 99.97 56,743 0.03 184 212,289,641 12 To elect Najeeb Al Humaidhi as a Director 211,350,704 99.56 938,837 0.44 284 212,289,541 13 To elect Amr Ali Abdallah AbouelSeoud as a Director 210,733,221 99.37 1,340,685 0.63 215,919 212,073,906 14 To elect Saoud Al Humaidhi as a Director 211,337,272 99.55 952,269 0.45 284 212,289,541 15 To elect Mahmoud Samy Mohamed Aly El Sayed as a Director 210,727,283 99.37 1,346,528 0.63 216,014 212,073,811 16 To elect Dante Razzano as a Director 210,727,283 99.37 1,346,528 0.63 216,014 212,073,811 17 To elect Peter Rogers as a Director 210,727,388 99.37 1,346,528 0.63 215,909 212,073,916 18 To appoint Ernst & Young LLP as auditor 212,224,359 99.97 62,172 0.03 3,294 212,286,531 19 To authorise the Audit & Risk Committee to determine the remuneration of the auditor 212,219,014 99.97 70,811 0.03 0 212,289,825 20 To authorise limited political donations 211,473,301 99.62 816,472 0.38 52 212,289,773 21 To authorise the Directors to allot shares Resolution withdrawn 22 To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights Resolution withdrawn 23 To authorise Directors to further disapply pre-emption rights for acquisitions and specified capital investments Resolution withdrawn 24 To authorise the Company to purchase own shares 211,716,554 99.89 223,928 0.11 349,343 211,940,482 25 To approve the waiver of Rule 9 Offer obligation in respect of the Adeem/PW Controlling Shareholder Group 131,184,400 94.17 8,127,410 5.83 216,365 139,311,810 26 To approve the waiver of Rule 9 Offer obligation in respect of the Investindustrial Controlling Shareholder Group 133,332,223 94.26 8,126,358 5.74 216,363 141,458,581 27 To reduce the notice of general meetings) 210,996,527 99.55 949,335 0.45 343,963 211,945,862

Notes:-

1) Percentage of votes cast for proxy votes results calculated excludes withheld votes.

2) Total of ordinary shares in issue (eligible to vote) is 228,002,890.

3) The Adeem/Primewagon Controlling Shareholder Group is precluded from voting on Resolution 25 and the Investindustrial Controlling Shareholder Group is precluded

from voting on Resolution 26.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc - Poll Results by Independent Shareholders

RESOLUTION VOTES FOR AGAINST WITHHELD Total Votes Votes % Votes % Votes 7 To elect Lord Matthew Carrington as a Director 68,750,910 99.92 56,943 0.08 179 68,807,853 8 To elect Peter Espenhahn as a Director 68,751,286 99.92 56,567 0.08 179 68,807,853 9 To elect Richard Solomons as a Director 68,751,155 99.92 56,698 0.08 179 68,807,853 10 To elect Imelda Walsh as a Director 68,751,046 99.92 56,807 0.08 179 68,807,853 11 To elect Tensie Whelan as a Director 68,751,105 99.92 56,743 0.08 184 68,807,848

Note:-

1

) Percentage of votes cast by independent shareholders for Resolutions 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11 appointing Independent Non- Executive Directors exclude the Adeem/Primewagon Controlling Shareholder Group's 72,840,597 shares and the Investindustrial Controlling Shareholder Group's 70,641,196 shares .

Catherine Sukmonowski

Company Secretary

For further information, please contact:

Aston Martin Lagonda

Investor Relations: Charlotte Cowley +44

7771976764

Press Office: Kevin Watters, Grace Barnie +44 1926 692 019

Teneo (public relations advisor to Aston Martin Lagonda)

Tim Burt, Doug Campbell, Haya Herbert-Burns +44 20 7420 3189