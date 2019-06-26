Aston Martin Lagonda Global : showcases Electric Future

Aston Martin Lagonda hosts first Electric Future event in London

Newly unveiled Rapide E and Lagonda Vision Concept on display

Exhibition is at Aston Martin Mayfair from the 26th until the 27th of June

26 June 2019, London: For two days in central London, Aston Martin Lagonda will be showcasing its zero emission powertrain technologies with the company's first Electric Future event. Relaunched as the world's first zero emission luxury brand in 2018, Lagonda will confound traditional thinking and take full advantage of the latest advances in electrification and autonomous driving technologies. Sitting nose-to-nose will be the company's first electric sports car, Rapide E and its all-electric Lagonda Vision Concept. With the Lagonda Vision Concept unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show in 2018 and Rapide E at the Shanghai Automotive Show a few months ago the event provides the first chance for the UK to preview the company's future technologies. Both cars will be on display on Wednesday the 26of June until Thursday the 27of June at the company's central London showroom, Aston Martin Mayfair. Representatives from Aston Martin Lagonda will be on hand to talk guests through the technology and a gigantic floral display by London-based florist, Grace & Thorn, will provide a gorgeous backdrop to showcase each of these future editions. Speaking about the event, Marek Reichman, Chief Creative Officer at Aston Martin Lagonda, said: 'When we relaunched Lagonda, we set ourselves an ambitious target to be the world's first luxury electric brand. We see the Lagonda brand sitting within a unique niche in the market. It is for the high-end luxury customer who wants to explore and be autonomous while remaining mindful of the impact they are having on the environment. Lagonda will achieve this but it will also provide joy and delight to the people who get to enjoy its unique internal environment.' Currently on the market, the Aston Martin Rapide E is the first battery electric vehicle (BEV) produced by the famous British marque. It will enter production at the end of the year at the company's second manufacturing facility and the marques Home of Electrification, St Athan which is based in Wales. With a limited run of just 155, the same number as the vehicle's electrically limited top-speed, the project has been completed in partnership with Williams Advanced Engineering. Featuring twin electric motors that produce 610PS and 950Nm of torque, Rapide E will be capable of reaching 0-60mph in less than four seconds. With performance characteristics tuned to match or exceed those of the original V12 model. Capable of achieving 0-60mph in under 4 seconds and a 50-70mph time of just 1.5 seconds. Speaking about Rapide E, John Caress, Vehicle Line Director for Rapide E at Aston Martin Lagonda, said: 'Rapide E is proof of Aston Martin's commitment to its Second Century Plan. Having an electric powertrain is no longer just a vision for our company, it's reality. We are producing fully-electric vehicles which will form part of our future strategy that will culminate when the first Lagonda vehicle enters the market. 'We have worked hard to ensure the high-performance standards of our customers are met. To achieve this Rapide E has a range of just over 200 miles on the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) and a 0 to 80% charge which can be achieved in under 35 minutes using a 800V DC 100kW charging station.' To see both vehicles please visit Aston Martin Mayfair at 113 Park Lane, Mayfair, London, W1K 7AJ from 8:30am until 6pm from Wednesday the 26of June until Thursday the 27of June. The next appearance for Rapide E will be its UK dynamic debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed which runs from the 4until the 7of July 2019.

