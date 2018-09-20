Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Aston Martin aims for $6.7 billion October IPO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2018 | 08:28am CEST
Aston Martin DB6 coupe is displayed during Grand Basel autoshow in Basel

LONDON (Reuters) - Luxury British carmaker Aston Martin said on Thursday it was seeking a valuation of up to 5.07 billion pounds ($6.7 billion) as it set a price range of 17.50 pounds to 22.50 pounds per share for its stock market flotation.

The company, famed for making the sports car driven by fictional secret agent James Bond, said last month it was pursuing an initial public offering (IPO), the first British carmaker to do so for decades.

The automaker will publish a prospectus later on Thursday and hopes to announce its final pricing on or around Oct. 3. It expects its shares to be admitted to the London Stock Exchange on or around Oct. 8.

The firm is expecting 25 percent of its stock to be floated, nearly 57 million shares.

Aston, which builds all its cars in Britain and is due to open a second facility in the country next year, has warned about the impact of any customs checks as a result of Brexit which could slow down production and adds costs.

London and Brussels hope to conclude a Brexit agreement by the end of the year.

The carmaker, which has long said it could IPO, has undergone a turnaround plan since Chief Executive Andy Palmer took over as CEO in 2014 as it boosts its volumes and expands into new segments.

Palmer said investors would be able to take advantage of future growth if they take part in the flotation.

"Our Second Century Plan gives prospective investors deep insight into how we have executed our turnaround and how we are positioned for growth," he said.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas, editing by James Davey/Guy Faulconbridge)

By Costas Pitas

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:53aGerman real wages rise despite higher inflation
RE
08:50aDIAGEO : Currency moves to knock 175 mln pounds off Diageo sales
RE
08:49aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
08:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
08:48aShares inch up as trade woes take backseat to buoyant U.S. markets
RE
08:48aSCIENCE, FOOD, SOCIETY : EFSA conference 2018 – day 3
PU
08:47aGlobal shares inch up as trade woes take backseat to buoyant U.S. markets
RE
08:43aBearish bets remain as edgy investors retreat from risky Asian currencies - Reuters poll
RE
08:29aAston Martin aims for £5 billion October IPO
RE
08:28aAston Martin aims for $6.7 billion October IPO
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : Jack Ma says U.S.-China trade war ends 1 million U.S. jobs promise - Xinhua
2ALIBABA'S JACK MA SAYS U.S.-CHINA TRADE WAR ENDS 1 MILLION U.S. JOBS PROMISE: Xinhua
3CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC : Cboe exchange turns to machines to police its 'fear gauge'
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : announces CEO's intention to retire on 1 April 2019
5BANCO SANTANDER : BANCO SANTANDER : Santander shifts assets to Spanish parent to ring-fence UK unit
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.