Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Aston Martin boosts capital-raising plan after coronavirus market volatility

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 01:27pm EDT
Britain's Prince Charles visits the new Aston Martin Lagonda factory in Barry

Aston Martin is increasing a 500-million pound capital-raising plan by 36 million pounds due to the coronavirus outbreak which will now see a consortium led by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll take a roughly 25% stake in the firm.

Aston, which has seen its share price tumble in recent days in addition to big losses last year after it failed to meet sales expectations, announced plans for Stroll to buy up to 20% of the company in January in a bid to turn around its fortunes.

"In light of recent extraordinary equity market volatility related to concerns over Covid-19, the company has renegotiated certain terms relating to the proposed investment," the company said on Friday.

Short-term working capital from Yew Tree, a vehicle controlled by Stroll, is also being increased to 75.5 million pounds.

The firm, which builds all its cars in Britain, said the third production trial of its first sport utility vehicle is going ahead as planned.

It said disruption to the supply chain in China had not impacted production.

"Supply is secured until at least early April and the company continues to monitor its suppliers and inventory as it seeks to extend this profile to mitigate future potential disruption," it added.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:50pDelta says it is in White House talks to receive government support
RE
01:44pIndia reports second death from coronavirus
RE
01:36pCrude nears end of worst week in a decade, hit by coronavirus and price war eruption
RE
01:36pOPEC+ deal collapse, virus double whammy to keep oil in $30s range
RE
01:31pKEEP CALM AND CARRY ON : what is the logic behind Britain's coronavirus bet?
RE
01:30pCrude nears end of worst week in a decade, hit by coronavirus and price war eruption
RE
01:27pAston Martin boosts capital-raising plan after coronavirus market volatility
RE
01:25pOpenClose Partners with Genworth Mortgage Insurance to Offer a Streamlined Mortgage Insurance Process from within its LenderAssist LOS
SE
01:21pJ&J ramps up Tylenol production as demand surges
RE
01:17pEXCLUSIVE : U.S. Fed, banks discuss possible leniency on liquidity threshold to aid lending, sources say
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : KPMG's Wirecard Probe Didn't Find Signs of Tampering in Financial Statements
2ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : New Roche coronavirus test wins emergency U.S. approval
3LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : LUFTHANSA : Germany would like to localize supply chains, nationalization possible, minis..
4PALLADIUM : Wall Street sell-off batters bitcoin, pounds palladium as investors go to cash
5GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY: GE Files Form 10-K

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group