Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aston Martin chief to leave, Mercedes-AMG CEO to replace him

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/24/2020 | 03:01pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: CEO of Aston Martin Andy Palmer attends a global launch ceremony of its first sport utility vehicle Aston Martin DBX in Beijing

By Edward Taylor and Aishwarya Nair

Aston Martin Chief Executive Andy Palmer is leaving the business as part of a management shake-up and will be replaced by Tobias Moers, CEO of Mercedes-AMG, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday.

The luxury carmaker said in an emailed statement that it is reviewing its management team but declined to comment on Palmer's fate.

Palmer and Germany's Daimler AG, which owns a 5% stake in Aston Martin and supplies the carmaker with Mercedes-AMG engines, also declined to comment.

The Financial Times newspaper had reported earlier that the Aston Martin chief was going to leave as part of a shake-up of its leadership, with an official announcement expected on Tuesday.

Palmer had not been informed of the upcoming announcement, the newspaper reported.

Aston Martin, famed for being fictional secret agent James Bond's car of choice, has seen its share price plummet since floating in October 2018.

The 107-year old British luxury carmaker earlier this month posted a deep first-quarter loss after sales dropped by almost a third due to the impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The company has been banking on its sport utility vehicle to drive sales in a new segment, and said production was on track.

In January, dire conditions forced the company to bring in Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll who bought a roughly 20% stake for nearly 200 million pounds ($263 million), as the ailing carmaker sought to raise funds.

The coronavirus pandemic and shutdowns caused by it have hit demand and forced factories around the world to suspend production, negatively impacting many industries, including car manufacturers.

"We were obviously fairly significantly hit by COVID-19, starting with China in January but more clearly in what we saw as it came across towards Europe and the United States," Palmer told Reuters earlier in May.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor in Frankfurt and Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Costas Pitas in London; Writing by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru,; editing by David Evans and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V. -1.14% 14.33 Delayed Quote.-34.33%
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC -4.16% 35.46 Delayed Quote.-78.75%
DAIMLER AG -0.33% 31.34 Delayed Quote.-36.52%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:02pNEW WAVE : Sponsors Non-Profit Coalition, Therapsil, to Launch a Medical Psilocybin Access Project for Canadians in Palliative Care
AQ
03:36pBOEING : says it will reduce workforce by 400 in Winnipeg due to impact from COVID-19
AQ
03:02pAston Martin chief to leave, Mercedes-AMG CEO to replace him - source
RE
03:01pAston Martin chief to leave, Mercedes-AMG CEO to replace him
RE
02:57pNURMINEN LOGISTICS OYJ : CEO Tero Vauraste has annouced his resignation from his position as CEO of Nurminen Logistics Plc
AQ
02:45pIndia domestic flights to resume, but coronavirus cases rise
RE
02:23pDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa to resume flights to 20 destinations from mid-June
RE
02:22pDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa to resume flights to 20 destinations from mid-June
RE
01:01pPORTNOY LAW : Grand Canyon Education, Inc. Investors have until July 13, 2020 to file Lead Plaintiff Motion
GL
12:53pEQUITY COMMONWEALTH : Additional Proxy Soliciting Materials (definitive)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : In Seattle, Coronavirus Fallout Opens Economic Divide
2P.O.L.I.C.Y. LIMITED : P O L I C Y : Most publicly listed companies keep U.S. small-business aid loans
3TESLA, INC. : TESLA : SpaceX's 1st astronaut launch breaking new ground for style
4DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa to resume flights to 20 destinations from mid-June
5OMV AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : OMV review clears CEO travel expenses, Zenit sponsorship

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group