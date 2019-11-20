Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Aston Martin gets in touch with its feminine side for first SUV

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 07:48am EST
An Aston Martin logo is seen on the outside of a dealership in central London

James Bond's carmaker of choice Aston Martin took a first step into the lucrative SUV market on Wednesday with an eye on winning female customers, hoping it can dig itself out of a financial black hole.

Whilst around 10% of the buyers of its signature line-up of sports cars, including the six-figure sum DB11 and Vantage models, are women, half of its customers in China are female, where the firm chose to launch its sport utility vehicle (SUV), the DBX.

"That’s something we aspire to elsewhere," Chief Executive Andy Palmer told Reuters.

"Aston is cool but if you can make it cool amongst both male and female, that makes it very, very powerful," he said.

Aston is trying hard to turn around its performance and winning new customers will be key to its success.

The firm's share price has plunged this year as sales underperformed after a stock market flotation and the global automotive industry has had a torrid year.

The profile of Aston Martin's target customer for its first SUV is a 40-something West Coast entrepreneur with children, called "Charlotte".

The 106-year old firm used an all-female advisory body to help design many of the features in the new vehicle which include greater leg room and a smaller reach to the controls, Palmer said.

"We had in mind this car must fit female customers’ needs," he said.

The company hopes to boost its current annual sales of around 6,000 sports cars this year with up to 5,000 SUVs, which will enter production next year at a new factory in Wales.

Aston Martin's sales have been hit most recently by falling demand in Europe and for its Vantage model.

The wider car market has been affected by declining sales in China, trade war worries between the world's two biggest economies, a slump in diesel sales in Europe and the need to invest heavily in electrification.

By switching its focus to "Charlotte" for this model, the central England-based company hopes its new DBX, priced at 158,000 pounds in Britain will improve its fortunes.

The carmaker has gone bankrupt seven times in its history and has seen its share price plunge by around 75% since listing on the London Stock Exchange in October last year. So far this year, it is making a loss.

(Writing by Costas Pitas in London; editing by Stephen Addison and Elaine Hardcastle)

By Costas Pitas and Norihiko Shirouzu
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC -1.72% 434.9 Delayed Quote.-63.84%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC -1.33% 6806 Delayed Quote.69.77%
REACH PLC 2.32% 97.2 Delayed Quote.43.94%
SHARE PLC -0.41% 30.375 Delayed Quote.34.07%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:00aHeavy Duty Gel Knee Pads for Work Can Save Your Knees
SE
08:00aNEW EXHIBITION IN BANKA SLOVENIJE'S EXHIBITION ROOM MALA GALERIJA : Studies of horizontality and solitude
PU
07:57aOil prices rise on Middle East tensions but trade tensions weigh
RE
07:57aDeutsche Telekom to phase out Huawei technology within two years - Wirtschaftswoche
RE
07:55aBLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07:55aASIA ENERGY LOGISTICS : Coming into effect of amendments to the terms and conditions of convertible bonds issued to a connected person under specific mandate
PU
07:55aBLACKROCK COMMODITIES INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST : Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07:54aLowe's calms nerves with profit forecast raise after Home Depot sales warning
RE
07:54aDollar gains as trade tensions fuel demand; Fed minutes due
RE
07:52aPutin says Russian oil output is up despite global deal curbs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : says 2017 audit of Singapore unit not concluded due to probe
2SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : to investigate report of possible U.S. sanctions breach
3FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC : FEVERTREE DRINKS : warns on revenue as UK retail spending cools
4ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : gets in touch with its feminine side for ..
5EUROSTOXX : Trade friction, oil drive European shares to worst day in six weeks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group