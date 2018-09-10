Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Aston Martin names its board ahead of IPO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2018 | 08:21am CEST
An Aston Martin logo is seen on a car at a dealership in central London

LONDON (Reuters) - Luxury carmaker Aston Martin announced the appointment of a non-executive chairwoman on Monday alongside a series of other proposed roles as it confirmed its intention to pursue an initial public offering.

The 105-year old firm, famed for making the sports car driven by fictional secret agent James Bond, said last month that it hopes to float on the London Stock Exchange.

Aston said it would appoint Penny Hughes, who has previously worked at FTSE companies Vodafone and supermarket WM Morrison, as non-executive chair of the board upon the flotation taking place.

The indicative price range for the offer with the maximum number of shares to be sold will be detailed in its Price Range Prospectus, which is due to be published on or around Sep. 20, the company said on Monday.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas, reporting by James Davey)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
VODAFONE GROUP 0.77% 165.26 Delayed Quote.-29.68%
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS 0.08% 261.9 Delayed Quote.19.10%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:51aOil rises as U.S. drilling stalls, Washington sanctions on Iran loom
RE
08:49aMobius looks to raise at least 200 million pounds in trust listing
RE
08:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
08:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
08:48aTV Dinners Back With Pizza-azz -- WSJ
DJ
08:39aFROM QE TO QT : Five questions for the ECB
RE
08:36aFunding Circle looks to raise 300 million pounds in London listing
RE
08:32aCONGRESS OF PHILIPPINES : House wants NPCC report on inflation
PU
08:25aAlibaba's Jack Ma to step down in one year, hand baton to CEO Zhang
RE
08:23aAlibaba's Jack Ma to step down in one year, hand baton to CEO Zhang
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONICO LTD : CONICO : Pro-rata Non-Renounceable Rights Issue
2COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT : COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT : Richemont Names Jerome Lambert As New CEO; S..
3TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : TOYOTA MOTOR : says parts plant preparing to resume output after Hokkaido quake
4Oil climbs as U.S. drilling stalls, Washington sanctions against Iran loom
5NASDAQ : NASDAQ : SEC halts trading in two cryptocurrency products, citing market confusion
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.