Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Aston Martin says stock market debut fully subscribed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 09:02am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Andy Palmer, CEO of Aston Martin, poses for a photograph next to the company's new Vantage car in Gaydon, Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - Luxury carmaker maker Aston Martin said its stock market share offer had been fully subscribed after it tightened and slightly lowered its price range to between 18.50 pounds to 20 pounds per share.

The company, famed for making the sports car driven by fictional secret agent James Bond, is selling around 25 percent of its stock in the first initial public offering (IPO) by a British carmaker for decades.

Aston initially set a range of between 17.50 pounds to 22.50 pounds per share, equating to a deal size of about 1.0-1.27 billion pounds and giving the company a price tag of up to 5.1 billion pounds.

It said on Monday the books were now covered at the tighter range and it expects to close them at midday London time on Tuesday.

The IPO follows a sale of shares by its main owners, Kuwaiti and Italian private equity groups.

(Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by James Davey)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:44aDetails of the new North America free trade deal
RE
09:42aFlying on one engine, global growth exposed to turbulence
RE
09:38aHammond says EU is in the mood for a Brexit deal
RE
09:22aLebanon bond rout ramps up currency concerns, pressure for fiscal reform
RE
09:19aSouth African assets weaker in early trade
RE
09:17aGerman retail sales fall second month in a row
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:12aWINTERSHALL GMBH : Plan for Development and Operation for Nova approved
PU
09:12aSunk costs - Airports taking action against rising seas, storms as climate changes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : In Trump win, Canada, U.S. deal saves NAFTA as trilateral pact
2RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC : RYANAIR : cuts full-year profit forecast by 12 percent as strikes take toll
3SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : SOFTBANK : Earnings Results Briefing for Q2/FY2018
4U.S., Canada Reach Nafta Deal -- 2nd Update
5CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON : CASINO GUICHARD PERRACHON : Groupe Casino to Dispose of 55 Monoprix Real-Estate As..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.