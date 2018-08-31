Log in
Astoria Investments : Further Cautionary announcement

08/31/2018 | 09:52am CEST

ASTORIA INVESTMENTS LTD

(Incorporated in the Republic of Mauritius) (Registration number 129785 C1/GBL) SEM share code: ATIL.N0000

JSE share code: ARA NSX share code: ARO ISIN: MU0499N00007

("Astoria")

FURTHER CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT

Shareholders are referred to the previous announcements released on SENS, the last of which was released on 22 August 2018, relating to the intended offer by RECM and Calibre Limited ("RAC") to acquire all the issued shares of Astoria other than the 35 311 373 shares already held by RAC ("intended offer") and the institution of legal proceedings against RAC in respect of the intended offer.

The strategy to unlock the discount to net asset value and any developments in respect of the legal proceedings will be communicated to shareholders in due course. Pending further updates, Astoria shareholders are advised to continue to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of Astoria.

Astoria has primary listings on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius and the Alternative Exchange of the JSE, and a secondary listing on the main board of the Namibian Stock Exchange.

31 August 2018

South African corporate advisor and JSE designated advisor

NSX sponsor

Mauritian company administrator

Disclaimer

Astoria Investments Ltd. published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 07:51:06 UTC
