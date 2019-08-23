Astoria Investments : Notification of an acquisition of beneficial interest in shares

ASTORIA INVESTMENTS LTD (Incorporated in the Republic of Mauritius) (Registration number 1297585 C1/GBL) SEM share code: ATIL.N0000

NOTIFICATION OF AN ACQUISITION OF BENEFICIAL INTEREST IN SHARES

In compliance with paragraph 3.83(b) of the JSE Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised that Astoria has received notification from Hampden Capital (Pty) Ltd ("Hampden") of the acquisition by Hampden of Astoria shares, such that Hampden now holds 9.15% of Astoria's issued shares.

Astoria has primary listings on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius and the Alternative Exchange of the JSE, and a secondary listing on the main board of the Namibian Stock Exchange.

15 August 2019

This communique has been issued pursuant to SEM Listing Rule 11.3. The Board of Directors of Astoria accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this communique.

