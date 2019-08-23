Log in
Astoria Investments : Notification of an acquisition of beneficial interest in shares

08/23/2019 | 08:06pm EDT

ASTORIA INVESTMENTS LTD (Incorporated in the Republic of Mauritius) (Registration number 1297585 C1/GBL) SEM share code: ATIL.N0000

JSE share code: ARA NSX share code: ARO

ISIN: MU0499N00007 ("Astoria")

NOTIFICATION OF AN ACQUISITION OF BENEFICIAL INTEREST IN SHARES

In compliance with paragraph 3.83(b) of the JSE Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised that Astoria has received notification from Hampden Capital (Pty) Ltd ("Hampden") of the acquisition by Hampden of Astoria shares, such that Hampden now holds 9.15% of Astoria's issued shares.

Astoria has primary listings on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius and the Alternative Exchange of the JSE, and a secondary listing on the main board of the Namibian Stock Exchange.

15 August 2019

This communique has been issued pursuant to SEM Listing Rule 11.3. The Board of Directors of Astoria accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this communique.

JSE designated advisor

Mauritian company

SEM authorised representative

administrator and company

and sponsor

secretary

NSX sponsor

Disclaimer

Astoria Investments Ltd. published this content on 25 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2019 00:05:08 UTC
