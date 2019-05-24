Astoria Investments : Notification of an acquisition of beneficial interests in shares

ASTORIA INVESTMENTS LTD (Incorporated in the Republic of Mauritius) (Registration number 1297585 C1/GBL) SEM share code: ATIL.N0000

JSE share code: ARA NSX share code: ARO

ISIN: MU0499N00007

("Astoria" or "the Company")

NOTIFICATION OF AN ACQUISITION OF BENEFICIAL INTERESTS IN SHARES

In accordance with Rule 13(4) of the Mauritian Securities (Disclosure Obligations of Reporting Issuers) Rules 2007, shareholders are advised that Astoria has received notification from Livingstone Investments (Pty) Ltd ("Livingstone") of the acquisition by Livingstone of Astoria shares, such that Livingstone now holds 29.39% of Astoria's issued shares.

Astoria has primary listings on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius and the Alternative Exchange of the JSE, and a secondary listing on the main board of the Namibian Stock Exchange.

15 May 2019

This communique has been issued pursuant to SEM Listing Rule 11.3. The Board of Directors of Astoria accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this communique.