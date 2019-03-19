Astoria Investments : Summarised audited consolidated and separate results for the year ended 31 December 2018

ASTORIA INVESTMENTS LTD (Incorporated in the Republic of Mauritius) (Registration number 1297585 C1/GBL) SEM share code: ATIL.N0000
JSE share code: ARA NSX share code: ARO ISIN: MU0499N00007
("Astoria" or "the Company" or "the Group")
SUMMARISED AUDITED CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
Astoria is an investment company with the principal objective to achieve strong United States Dollar ("USD") capital appreciation over the medium to long-term by investing in global, equity-dominated holdings of primarily direct, high-quality listed businesses that are located primarily in developed markets. Astoria has primary listings on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius ("SEM") and the Alternative Exchange ("AltX") of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange ("JSE") and a secondary listing on the main board of the Namibian Stock Exchange ("NSX").
REPORTING CURRENCY
The Group's and Company's results are reported in USD.
BUSINESS REVIEW
The year ended 31 December 2018 was the third full financial year for the Group and the Company.
The reported Group loss for the year ended 31 December 2018 was USD 17.31 million (2017: Group profit of USD 25.94 million). There was a net USD 17.08 million loss in unrealized revaluation of financial assets on direct listed equity positions. The dividend income received was strong and, in the case of the interest income, the impact of low deposit rates was evident but still positive. The private equity limited partnerships in which the Group has invested are still in the investment phase and do not as yet contribute significantly to Group earnings. As a result, the majority of the return was generated from the listed global equity investments, which comprised 50.4% of total assets of the Group as at 31 December 2018.
The total annual costs for the Group were USD 2.79 million (2017: USD 2.27 million) which comprised of management and brokerage fees of USD 1.36 million, (2017: USD 1.48 million) with the balance being operating expenses of USD 1.43 million (2017: USD 0.79 million). The operating expenses included additional professional fees of
USD 0.58 million incurred regarding the strategic review and restructuring as a result of the intended offer by Livingstone Investments Proprietary Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of RECM and Calibre Limited ("the offeror") to acquire all the issued shares of Astoria other than the 35,311,373 shares already held by the offeror.
Astoria's capital allocation at 31 December 2018 was 50.4% in direct equities, 41.7% in cash, 1.9% in fixed income investments and 5.9% in private equity investments.
Astoria's top 10 direct listed equity positions as at 31 December 2018 were: Admiral Group PLC, EPP N.V, The Blackstone Group LP, Kingswood Holdings, Mastercard Inc, Home Depot, The Walt Disney Co, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Google Inc and Johnson & Johnson.
NET ASSET VALUE ("NAV")
The NAV per share (excluding treasury shares) of the Group at 31 December 2018 was USD 1.08 (2017: USD 1.21, 2016:
USD 1.00 and 2015: USD 0.96).
PROSPECTS
The board of directors of Astoria ("the Board") has convened a general meeting of shareholders to be held on 20 March 2019 to vote on a series of inter-conditional resolutions which, if passed, will result in, inter alia, the realisation of most of the Company's assets and a pro rata payment to shareholders as a return of capital. The exact details arecontained in a circular posted to shareholders on 15 February 2019, which is available on Astoria's website at link www.astoria.mu/publications.Should these resolutions be approved, the result will be that Astoria would become a substantially smaller company. The Board will keep shareholders appraised of all developments and will consider all proposals made to the Company in respect of the remaining assets not realised.
Should these resolutions not be approved, the Company's performance will be influenced by the direction taken by global developed equity markets. We believe that the Group's holdings of many structural growth assets with exceptional franchises, position the Group well. We anticipate further cash calls in terms of our commitment to four global private equity limited partnerships.
CHANGES TO THE BOARD
Mr Dean Schweizer, a Mauritian resident, was appointed to the Board, effective 10 January 2019.
BASIS OF PREPARATION
These summarised audited consolidated and separate results have been extracted from the audited consolidated and separate financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018. The summarised audited consolidated and separate results have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") in compliance with the requirements of the Mauritius Companies Act and are presented in terms of the minimum disclosure requirements set out in International Accounting Standards ("IAS") 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, as well the SAICA Financial Reporting Guides as issued by the Accounting Practices Committee and Pronouncements as issued by the Financial Reporting Standards Council, the SEM Listing Rules and the JSE Listings Requirements. The contents of this summarised report are extracted from audited information although this summarised report is not itself audited. The summarised audited consolidated and separate results do not include all information and disclosures required in the audited financial statements, including IFRS 13 fair value disclosures, and should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated and separate financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018.
The directors take full responsibility for the preparation of the summarised report and for ensuring that the financial information has been correctly extracted from the underlying audited consolidated and separate financial statements.
The Chief Financial Officer, Ms. Tiffany Purves ACA, CA (SA), was responsible for the preparation of the summarised audited consolidated and separate results, which process was overseen by the Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Darryl Kaplan, B.Bus.Sci LLB.
The Company's external auditors, KPMG, have issued an unqualified audit opinion on the audited consolidated and separate financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018. The accounting policies used in the preparation of the summarised audited consolidated and separate results are consistent with those used in the audited consolidated and separate financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018.
By order of the Board
15 March 2019
19 March 2019
CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2018
|
The Group
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
$000
|
$000
|
$000
|
$000
|
ASSETS
|
Non-current assets
|
Investment in subsidiary companies
|
-
|
-
|
3
|
2
|
Financial assets at fair value through profit
|
or loss
|
77,253
|
129,942
|
64,714
|
119,654
|
Total non-current assets
|
77,253
|
129,942
|
64,717
|
119,656
|
Current assets
|
Advances to subsidiaries
|
-
|
-
|
12,183
|
6,933
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
55,323
|
19,505
|
55,289
|
19,453
|
Trade and other receivables
|
19
|
181
|
259
|
253
|
Total current assets
|
55,342
|
19,686
|
67,731
|
26,639
|
Total assets
|
132,595
|
149,628
|
132,448
|
146,295
|
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|
EQUITY
|
Stated capital
|
121,111
|
124,062
|
121,111
|
124,062
|
Treasury shares reserve
|
(17)
|
(2,968)
|
(17)
|
(2,968)
|
Translation reserve
|
329
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Retained earnings
|
10,823
|
28,136
|
11,022
|
24,923
|
Total equity
|
132,246
|
149,230
|
132,116
|
146,017
|
LIABILITIES
|
Current liabilities
|
Trade and other payables
|
349
|
398
|
332
|
278
|
Total current liabilities
|
349
|
398
|
332
|
278
|
Total equity and liabilities
|
132,595
|
149,628
|
132,448
|
146,295
The Company
CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
|
The Group
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
$000
|
$000
|
$000
|
$000
|
REVENUE
|
Dividend income
|
3,210
|
2,811
|
3,210
|
2,811
|
Net (loss)/gain from financial assets at fair
|
value through profit or loss
|
(17,084)
|
25,452
|
(13,149)
|
22,013
|
Total (loss)/revenue
|
(13,874)
|
28,263
|
(9,939)
|
24,824
|
EXPENSES
|
General and administrative expenses
|
(2,792)
|
(2,268)
|
(2,763)
|
(2,027)
|
Impairment on loan advances
|
-
|
-
|
(617)
|
-
|
OPERATING (LOSS)/PROFIT
|
(16,666)
|
25,995
|
(13,319)
|
22,797
|
Net foreign exchange (loss)/gain
|
(625)
|
61
|
(625)
|
57
|
Net interest income
|
449
|
303
|
614
|
343
|
(LOSS)/PROFIT FOR THE YEAR
|
BEFORE TAXATION
|
(16,842)
|
26,359
|
(13,330)
|
23,197
|
Taxation
|
(471)
|
(420)
|
(571)
|
(320)
|
(LOSS)/PROFIT FOR THE YEAR
|
AFTER TAXATION
|
(17,313)
|
25,939
|
(13,901)
|
22,877
|
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
Gain arising on foreign currency translation
|
difference
|
329
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
FOR THE YEAR
|
(16,984)
|
25,939
|
(13,901)
|
22,877
The Company