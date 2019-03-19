Astoria Investments : Summarised audited consolidated and separate results for the year ended 31 December 2018

ASTORIA INVESTMENTS LTD (Incorporated in the Republic of Mauritius) (Registration number 1297585 C1/GBL) SEM share code: ATIL.N0000

JSE share code: ARA NSX share code: ARO ISIN: MU0499N00007

("Astoria" or "the Company" or "the Group")

SUMMARISED AUDITED CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Astoria is an investment company with the principal objective to achieve strong United States Dollar ("USD") capital appreciation over the medium to long-term by investing in global, equity-dominated holdings of primarily direct, high-quality listed businesses that are located primarily in developed markets. Astoria has primary listings on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius ("SEM") and the Alternative Exchange ("AltX") of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange ("JSE") and a secondary listing on the main board of the Namibian Stock Exchange ("NSX").

REPORTING CURRENCY

The Group's and Company's results are reported in USD.

BUSINESS REVIEW

The year ended 31 December 2018 was the third full financial year for the Group and the Company.

The reported Group loss for the year ended 31 December 2018 was USD 17.31 million (2017: Group profit of USD 25.94 million). There was a net USD 17.08 million loss in unrealized revaluation of financial assets on direct listed equity positions. The dividend income received was strong and, in the case of the interest income, the impact of low deposit rates was evident but still positive. The private equity limited partnerships in which the Group has invested are still in the investment phase and do not as yet contribute significantly to Group earnings. As a result, the majority of the return was generated from the listed global equity investments, which comprised 50.4% of total assets of the Group as at 31 December 2018.

The total annual costs for the Group were USD 2.79 million (2017: USD 2.27 million) which comprised of management and brokerage fees of USD 1.36 million, (2017: USD 1.48 million) with the balance being operating expenses of USD 1.43 million (2017: USD 0.79 million). The operating expenses included additional professional fees of

USD 0.58 million incurred regarding the strategic review and restructuring as a result of the intended offer by Livingstone Investments Proprietary Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of RECM and Calibre Limited ("the offeror") to acquire all the issued shares of Astoria other than the 35,311,373 shares already held by the offeror.

Astoria's capital allocation at 31 December 2018 was 50.4% in direct equities, 41.7% in cash, 1.9% in fixed income investments and 5.9% in private equity investments.

Astoria's top 10 direct listed equity positions as at 31 December 2018 were: Admiral Group PLC, EPP N.V, The Blackstone Group LP, Kingswood Holdings, Mastercard Inc, Home Depot, The Walt Disney Co, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Google Inc and Johnson & Johnson.

NET ASSET VALUE ("NAV")

The NAV per share (excluding treasury shares) of the Group at 31 December 2018 was USD 1.08 (2017: USD 1.21, 2016:

USD 1.00 and 2015: USD 0.96).

PROSPECTS

The board of directors of Astoria ("the Board") has convened a general meeting of shareholders to be held on 20 March 2019 to vote on a series of inter-conditional resolutions which, if passed, will result in, inter alia, the realisation of most of the Company's assets and a pro rata payment to shareholders as a return of capital. The exact details arecontained in a circular posted to shareholders on 15 February 2019, which is available on Astoria's website at link www.astoria.mu/publications.Should these resolutions be approved, the result will be that Astoria would become a substantially smaller company. The Board will keep shareholders appraised of all developments and will consider all proposals made to the Company in respect of the remaining assets not realised.

Should these resolutions not be approved, the Company's performance will be influenced by the direction taken by global developed equity markets. We believe that the Group's holdings of many structural growth assets with exceptional franchises, position the Group well. We anticipate further cash calls in terms of our commitment to four global private equity limited partnerships.

CHANGES TO THE BOARD

Mr Dean Schweizer, a Mauritian resident, was appointed to the Board, effective 10 January 2019.

BASIS OF PREPARATION

These summarised audited consolidated and separate results have been extracted from the audited consolidated and separate financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018. The summarised audited consolidated and separate results have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") in compliance with the requirements of the Mauritius Companies Act and are presented in terms of the minimum disclosure requirements set out in International Accounting Standards ("IAS") 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, as well the SAICA Financial Reporting Guides as issued by the Accounting Practices Committee and Pronouncements as issued by the Financial Reporting Standards Council, the SEM Listing Rules and the JSE Listings Requirements. The contents of this summarised report are extracted from audited information although this summarised report is not itself audited. The summarised audited consolidated and separate results do not include all information and disclosures required in the audited financial statements, including IFRS 13 fair value disclosures, and should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated and separate financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018.

The directors take full responsibility for the preparation of the summarised report and for ensuring that the financial information has been correctly extracted from the underlying audited consolidated and separate financial statements.

The Chief Financial Officer, Ms. Tiffany Purves ACA, CA (SA), was responsible for the preparation of the summarised audited consolidated and separate results, which process was overseen by the Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Darryl Kaplan, B.Bus.Sci LLB.

The Company's external auditors, KPMG, have issued an unqualified audit opinion on the audited consolidated and separate financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018. The accounting policies used in the preparation of the summarised audited consolidated and separate results are consistent with those used in the audited consolidated and separate financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018.

By order of the Board

15 March 2019

Copies of this report are available to the public at the registered office of the Company, 5th Floor, La Croisette, Grand Baie, Republic of Mauritius.

A copy of the Group's results is available on the Company's website at www.astoria.mu/publications.

Copies of the statement of direct or indirect interest of the Senior Officers of the Company pursuant to rule 8(2)(m) of the Securities (Disclosure of Obligations of Reporting Issuers) Rules 2007 are available to the public upon request to the company secretary at the registered office of the Company at 5th Floor, La Croisette, Grand Baie, Republic of Mauritius.

This announcement is issued pursuant to SEM Listing Rule 12.14 and section 88 of the Securities Act 2005 of Mauritius and the JSE Listings Requirements. The Board accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information in this announcement.

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2018

The Group 2018 2017 2018 2017 $000 $000 $000 $000 ASSETS Non-current assets Investment in subsidiary companies - - 3 2 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 77,253 129,942 64,714 119,654 Total non-current assets 77,253 129,942 64,717 119,656 Current assets Advances to subsidiaries - - 12,183 6,933 Cash and cash equivalents 55,323 19,505 55,289 19,453 Trade and other receivables 19 181 259 253 Total current assets 55,342 19,686 67,731 26,639 Total assets 132,595 149,628 132,448 146,295 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES EQUITY Stated capital 121,111 124,062 121,111 124,062 Treasury shares reserve (17) (2,968) (17) (2,968) Translation reserve 329 - - - Retained earnings 10,823 28,136 11,022 24,923 Total equity 132,246 149,230 132,116 146,017 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Trade and other payables 349 398 332 278 Total current liabilities 349 398 332 278 Total equity and liabilities 132,595 149,628 132,448 146,295 The Company

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018