AstraZeneca, Micro Focus lift FTSE 100; midcap ConvaTec sinks

02/14/2019 | 04:25am EST
FILE PHOTO: A man passes a screen showing the activity of the FTSE index at Canary Wharf financial district in London

(Reuters) - Britain's main index on Thursday held onto a more than four-month high hit in the last session, aided by earnings-driven gains in drugmaker AstraZeneca and software firm Micro Focus and boosted by forecast-beating trade data from China.

The FTSE 100 rose 0.4 percent by 0846 GMT, while the FTSE 250 was down 0.1 percent as medical device maker ConvaTec tanked after "disappointing results".

AstraZeneca rose 3.8 percent on track for its best day since early November after its fourth-quarter product sales beat expectations and it forecast sales growth for 2019.

Micro Focus jumped 11.4 percent, the biggest blue-chip gainer, after its annual pro-forma revenue fell less-than-expected.

British Prime Minister Theresa May returns to parliament on Thursday to seek renewed backing for her plan to renegotiate her Brexit deal with Brussels, just weeks before the March 29 leave date and amid warnings over the risk of a disorderly exit.

Investors were also digesting data showing China's exports unexpectedly grew while imports fell much less than expected in January. A report that U.S. President Donald Trump was considering an extension of the March 1 deadline for higher tariffs on Chinese imports also helped the mood.

Underperforming the main bourse was Coca Cola HBC which slipped 7 percent after it warned economic growth would slow in many of its markets this year. Shares were on track for their worst day in more than three-and-a-half years.

The mid-caps saw steep, news-related moves as well.

Medical device maker ConvaTec tanked nearly 20 percent as it reported lower annual operating profit. It launched a turnaround programme to boost revenue and cut costs in response to the bleak results.

Frankie & Benny's owner Restaurant Group skidded 11 percent after the company said its chief executive officer was stepping down due to "extenuating personal circumstances".

But Moneysupermarket.com added 6.2 percent after it said it was confident of delivering market expectations for the year and also announced a chairman transition.

(This story has been refilled to correct to removes share price milestone in paragraph 10)

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Muvija M in Bengaluru; editing by Josephine Mason)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA 4.42% 5981 Delayed Quote.-2.59%
COCA-COLA HBC -5.09% 2549 Delayed Quote.9.87%
CONVATEC GROUP -19.90% 119.35 Delayed Quote.6.69%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC 11.01% 1678.5 Delayed Quote.9.73%
MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM GROUP 5.92% 331.8 Delayed Quote.14.70%
THE RESTAURANT GROUP -11.21% 129.636 Delayed Quote.2.38%
