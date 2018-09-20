Astria Learning :’s Renewed Partnership with MTN Zambia is Revolutionizing How Students Study Online

Thanks to the renewed partnership between Astria Learning, the world’s
fastest growing elearning solutions provider and Zambia’s leading
Telecommunications Company, MTN Zambia (MTNZ), a much larger percentage
of Zambia’s economically challenged young adults will be able to obtain
a college level education online. Astria Learning has created an online
learning management system that is accessible by students through
partner institutions, including colleges and universities; with MTNZ now
offering these same students free Internet access to complete their
online studies, more students than ever before have the opportunity to
expand their education and positively impact their future.
The Future of Education is Accessed Online
Currently supporting more than 500,000 online students in nine different
countries, Astria Learning is the world’s fastest-growing educational
company; their e-learning solutions have been designed with students in
mind, providing guidance beyond simple academic instruction. Astria
Learning’s solutions can be custom-tailored to specific needs, as the
mindsets, behavior patterns and overall goals of different types of
students have already been considered during development of these
solutions. The majority of Zambia’s institutes of higher learning,
including colleges and universities, already incorporate Astria
Learning’s learning management system into their distance learning
courses. Utilizing this holistic approach gives students a far greater
likelihood of long-term success in obtaining their degree-oriented
goals, regardless of their geographical location or infrastructural
limitations.
Free Internet Access Makes Online Learning Possible
With 48 percent market share, MTNZ is a trusted company that is renowned
for its affordable competitive pricing systems and high-quality network.
MTNZ is committed to uplifting the lives of the people in communities in
which it operates, as demonstrated through their partnership with Astria
Learning. Due to the cost of Internet access which is prohibitive for
many students and their families, MTNZ has offered to provide
sponsorship for the costs of Internet access to the Astria Learning
site, allowing students completely free online access to Astria
Learning’s online e-learning solution system.
A Partnership with Lasting Impact
Astria Learning’s and MTNZ’s partnership provides a foundation for
lasting impact in the lives of countless numbers of economically
challenged youth and young adults in Zambia. No longer limited by social
or economic status, the online education these serviced students will be
able to obtain is likely to improve the well-being of entire villages,
leading toward the betterment of lives of extended family members in
their communities. Never before have students in such remote locations
within Zambia’s 10 regions had access to such high-quality college level
educational material, all at no cost. This is a remarkable move that
will hopefully inspire other similar partnerships around the globe, all
in service to the goal of providing everyone who has the desire the
opportunity to expand his or her educational opportunities.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180919005890/en/