Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Astrocast : Announces a Series A Funding Round of CHF 9M to Go Commercial

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 02:01am EDT

Astrocast, the leading IoT Nanosatellite Network, announced today the successful close of CHF 9M ($9.2/€8.3 Million) Series A round of funding from new and existing investors. The company has raised CHF 16.6M to date and will use the capital to accelerate production of IoT modules, to begin our commercial phase and deployment of the Astrocast’s Low Earth Orbit (LEO) IoT Network.

“It has been an amazing year for Astrocast. With the launch of two satellites and a growing number of pilot customers, the company has demonstrated its ability to bring IoT access to the world,” said José Achache, Astrocast Chairman of the Board.

Astrocast is the only IoT company partner with aerospace industry leaders Thuraya, the European Space Agency (ESA) and Airbus. The launch of second test satellite in April of this year makes Astrocast the first to prove its ability to launch, propel, accurately determine the position and communicate with their LEO nanosatellites in less than 2 hours after launch.

The company is also the first to have commercial access to the L-band frequency enabling energy efficient and reliable two-way IoT communications, anywhere. Both satellites have completed a full system test and are functioning at full capacity. Astrocast is now engaging commercial discussions with partners. Its first three pilot customers, Actia, Marine Instruments, and Swiss Fresh Water have begun on-the-ground testing.

Astrocast also announced the award of a CHF 500,000 loan from the Foundation for Technological Innovation. The FIT Growth loan encourages entrepreneurship, supports innovation and bolsters the local economy by supporting technology startups in the county of Vaud Switzerland. Astrocast received a similar award called the FIT Seed Loan in 2015.

“We are excited to see the continued confidence of our investors and partners in the new space race and our company as we make our mission of building the world’s first IoT network for the planet, a reality,” said Fabien Jordan, CEO of Astrocast. “As we move toward our commercial launch in Q1 of 2020, we are further confirming our leadership as a fully integrated nanosatellite operator and our unique ability to deliver efficient IoT satellite coverage globally. Next steps with investors will be to secure an accelerated deployment of our global fleet of satellites.”

Catch Fabien Jordan at Euroconsult World Satellite Business Week Conference, on the panel IoT Constellations: Emerging Business Models, Wednesday, September 11th at 14:15 CEDT. To meet with Astrocast please connect here.

About Astrocast

Astrocast SA, in partnership with the European Space Agency, Airbus and Thuraya, is developing an advanced nanosatellite network for the Internet of things (IoT). Airbus and Astrocast have developed a low-cost ASIC and module that provides the most power efficient satellite modem for IoT applications. The constellation will consist of 64 CubeSat satellites in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and will provide low latency global coverage. Astrocast was founded in 2014 by the developers of SwissCube, one of the longest lasting, operational nanosatellites in space. For more information visit www.astrocast.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:25aKAINOS : UK's Kainos cautious about public-sector spending in run-up to Brexit
RE
02:25aCuretis and OpGen Enter Into Definitive Agreement to Combine Businesses
GL
02:24aROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : RBS makes fresh 600-900 million sterling provision for PPI claims
RE
02:22aTHALES : Disclosure of trading in own shares from 29 July to 30 August 2019 (in French only)
PU
02:22aASTRAZENECA : Tagrisso approved in China as a 1st-line treatment
PU
02:22aTIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES : Phase 2a Clinical Data
PU
02:22aFRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS : Unaudited Annual Results
PU
02:22aBELSHIPS ASA : Notice of extraordinary general meeting
AQ
02:20aBARRATT DEVELOPMENTS : reports higher annual profit
RE
02:20aASTRAZENECA : Tagrisso approved in China as a 1st-line treatment for EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SALINI IMPREGILO SPA : SALINI IMPREGILO : Notice of filing of Shareholders' Notice of Call
2Oil prices recover some ground, but economic concerns weigh
3MAIRE TECNIMONT SPA : MAIRE TECNIMONT : Awards for an overall value of approximately USD 90 million in the tec..
4REDWOOD TRUST, INC. : REDWOOD TRUST : Announces Pricing Of Upsized Public Offering Of Common Stock
5DASSAULT AVIATION : DASSAULT AVIATION : Thales posts higher H1 profits, tones down sales growth guidance

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group