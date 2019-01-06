Astrocast : Launches IoT into Space

(Consumer Electronics Show) -- Astrocast announced today the
launch of 3 new pilots of its Low Earth Orbit Nanosatellite Network. The
pilots with Actia,
Marine
Instruments, and Swiss
Fresh Water highlight the power of satellite networks to deliver
affordable communications to the world’s most remote areas. Designed
specifically for IoT, Astrocast’s two-way system allows companies to
monitor and control their remote assets, including over-the-air upgrades
at lower latency and cost than existing satellite communications
networks. Astrocast will showcase its satellites and Astronode
communication module at CES Unveiled January 6th and in the Westgate IoT
Infrastructure Pavilion Booth 2221 January 8 - 11.
“Our onboard telematic equipment is designed to support some of the
toughest work, in the most remote areas of the world. Agriculture,
construction and transportation companies are among the many companies
relying on us to keep connected vehicles,” said Philippe Cabon, CTO of
Actia. “Astrocast will help us to connect vehicles everywhere.”
Currently only 10% of the world is covered by cellular networks and less
than 1% of the world is covered by IoT networks like LoRaWAN or Sigfox.
With the launch of its first L-Band, two-way communication nanosatellite
in December, Astrocast plans to deliver global accessibility at an
affordable price. Until today, satellite communications were cost
prohibitive for most companies. Now, even small companies with a big
impact, like Swiss Fresh Water that is bringing water purification to
remote villages around the world, are able to monitor their machines
from anywhere.
“When we started this project, we knew we had the right tools and
technology to bring clean water to the world. Our water stations are at
the center of some very remote villages and are a lifeline to those
communities,” said Mr. Jean-Luc Mossier, Executive Chairman of Swiss
Fresh Water. “With Astrocast we can make sure these treatment machines
are producing clean drinking water and remotely perform maintenance to
ensure their operations.”
Astrocast is a nanosatellite network of 64 cubesats specifically
designed to transmit and receive low bandwidth data from IoT devices.
Astrocast is the first complete solution to deliver:
-
100% coverage of the globe including remote areas
-
Lowest latency low earth orbit network
-
Two-way communications
-
L-Band and S-Band frequencies
-
Communication module smaller than a credit card designed in
partnership with Airbus
-
256 bit encryption with multi-level security
-
Web application for monitoring assets and subscription plan
“It is very important for our customers to be able to track and monitor
their marine buoys, especially deep at sea and in extreme conditions,”
said Francisco Pino, Co-Owner of Marine Instruments. “Our collaboration
with Astrocast will make monitoring and controlling IoT devices in
remote areas more feasible, especially when the area is hundreds of
thousands of nautical miles wide.”
The Astrocast pilots will continue throughout Q1 of 2019. Companies
interested in joining the Astrocast pilot program can email for more
information.
“The growth of IoT devices for commercial purposes is outpacing anything
the analysts predicted. And in many cases these devices are performing
tasks that are impacting the lives of entire populations,” said Fabien
Jordan, CEO of Astrocast. “Astrocast is helping make world changing new
IoT applications possible.”
About Astrocast
Astrocast SA, in partnership with the European
Space Agency, Airbus,
and Thuraya,
is developing an advanced nanosatellite network for the Internet of
things (IoT). Airbus and Astrocast have developed a low-cost ASIC and
module that provides the most power efficient satellite modem for IoT
applications. The constellation will consist of 64 CubeSat satellites in
Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and will provide low latency global coverage.
Astrocast was founded in 2014 by the developers of Swiss
Cube, one of the longest lasting, operational nanosatellites in
space. For more information visit www.astrocast.com.
