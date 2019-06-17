Asturias Retail and Leisure SOCIMI : Resolutions adopted by the General Meeting of Shareholders held on today.

Madrid, 17 June 2019
Asturias Retail & Leisure SOCIMI, S.A. (the "Company" or "ASTURIAS RETAIL & LEISURE") makes the following disclosure, in accordance with article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse and article 228 of the Spanish Securities Market Act (Ley del Mercado de Valores), as recast by Legislative Royal Decree 4/2015 of 23 October 2015 and related provisions, as well as Spanish alternative investment (Mercado Alternativo Bursátil, MAB) Circular 6/2018.
IMPORTANT NOTICE
At the annual general meeting of the Company's shareholders held today at the first appointed time of 10am, attended by shareholders representing 97.90% of the total issued shares, the following resolutions were adopted unanimously by those present:
Review and approval of the consolidated annual accounts (balance sheet, income statement, statement of changes in equity, cash flow statement, notes to the annual accounts and directors' report) for the year ended 31 December 2018.
Review and approval of the individual annual accounts (balance sheet, income statement, statement of changes in equity, cash flow statement, notes to the annual accounts and directors' report) for the year ended 31 December 2018.
Approval of the board's management in the financial year ended 31 December 2018
Approval of the proposal for allocation and distribution of profits, drawn up by the board at its meeting on 29 March 2019. The shareholders therefore agreed to allocate the profit of €4,538,664 made by the Company in the financial year ended 31 December 2018 as follows:
€453,866 to the legal reserve;
€453,866 to distributable reserves; and
€3,630,932 to payment of an ordinary dividend, comprising a gross sum of €0.72618640 per share in the Company, to be paid in the manner set out below, subject to applicable tax regulations:
|
Last trading date
|
21 June 2019
|
|
|
Ex-date
|
24 June 2019
|
|
|
Record date
|
25 June 2019
|
|
|
Dividend payment date
|
26 June 2019
|
|
|
Gross volume per share (euros/share)
|
€ 0,72618640
|
|
|
Net volume per share (euros/share)
|
€ 0,5882109840
|
|
The paying agent appointed by the Company is Renta 4 Banco, S.A. and payment will be made by the means made available by IBERCLEAR to its participants
-
To appoint Deloitte, S.L. as auditor of the Company's individual annual accounts and directors' reports for the next three financial years to be audited i.e. from the financial year ending 31 December 2019 to the financial year ending 31 December 2021.
-
To appoint Deloitte, S.L. as auditor of the consolidated annual accounts and directors' reports of the group of companies of which the Company forms part (i.e. the group of companies formed by the Company, as parent, and its subsidiaries) for the next three financial years to be audited i.e. from the financial year ending 31 December 2019 to the financial year ending 31 December 2021.
-
Drafting, reading and approval of the minutes of the meeting.
We remain at your disposal for any clarification required.
Mr Alejandro Barbany Fernandez
Director
ASTURIAS RETAIL & LEISURE SOCIMI, S.A.
