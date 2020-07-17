Astute, Inc. : Adds New Voice of Customer Capabilities to CX Solutions with Acquisition of iperceptions

Two leaders in AI-powered customer experience management software join forces to empower global brands' customer engagement

Astute, Inc. (“Astute”), a leader in customer engagement software, today announced its acquisition of iperceptions, a company that specializes in collecting and analyzing Voice of Customer (VoC) data to help elevate the customer experience.

The iperceptions platform and team of VoC experts have been helping global brands to understand the intentions, needs, and emotions of their customers since its founding in 1999. The company offers a full range of services including survey design, deployment, reporting, and analysis.

Astute's current AI-driven engagement solutions cover a broad range of applications, including agent desktop CRM, conversational digital self-service, first-party consumer data analytics, email automation, social media monitoring, and more. With the addition of iperceptions VoC capabilities, the company will be in an even stronger position to provide significant value to its combined global customer base.

The combined businesses will provide clients with a unified view of their first-party data across surveys, email, phone calls, web interactions, mobile interactions and in-store interactions.

"The future of customer engagement will require brands to be more flexible, responsive, and data-driven than ever before," said Alex George, President of Astute. "Joining together the best of our software solutions will allow us to provide an intelligent platform for both customer experience and employee experience teams to easily access an integrated view of all customer data," said George.

“As the market continues to evolve and consumers have increasingly higher expectations for a frictionless journey, we believe this combination will give our customers the tools they need to provide the high-quality experiences that will differentiate them from the competition. We look forward to being an integrated part of Astute” said Pascal Cardinal, current President and CEO of iperceptions.

Sampford Advisors acted as exclusive M&A advisor to iperceptions.

About Astute

Astute's customer and employee engagement software powers smarter CX and delivers invaluable first-party customer data for the world's most innovative brands. The Astute platform makes it easy for companies to engage and delight individual customers across all channels, while gathering first-hand insight to improve the experience for everyone. Astute blends AI-driven customer self-service, best-of-breed agent desktop, and powerful customer analytics to drive efficiency, loyalty, and brand protection for consumer brands all over the world. Learn more at astutesolutions.com.

About iperceptions

iperceptions is a global leader in Customer Experience Management (CEM) solutions, guiding the world's most respected brands to become customer-centric organizations. iperceptions uses enterprise-class technology and an expert-guided approach to transform feedback into insights that empower brands to deliver optimal experiences across the customer journey. iperceptions offers a full range of solutions tailored to their clients’ unique needs, and which are powered by a team of experts that has managed thousands of customer feedback programs in 35 languages across automotive, retail, hospitality, healthcare, finance, education and telecommunications end-markets. Learn more at iperceptions.com.

