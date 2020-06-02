Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Asuragen to Present at 2020 European Society of Human Genetics (ESHG) Virtual Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/02/2020 | 03:01am EDT

Corporate satellite presentation and scientific posters highlight new AmplideX® testing kits

Asuragen, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company delivering easy-to-use products for complex testing in genetics and oncology, will showcase its latest product developments via a live corporate satellite and scientific poster presentations at the upcoming European Human Genetics Virtual Conference ESHG 2020.2, running from June 6-9. The annual event moved to an online, virtual platform in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The corporate satellite, “Looking Beyond Repeat Expansions: Using AmplideX® Technology to Detect Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms, Indels, and Copy Number Variations,” will highlight how the company’s core, proprietary chemistries are able to detect a broad range of variant types through a common, streamlined, and single-day workflow. The first of its two speakers, Gary Latham, PhD, senior vice president of R&D at Asuragen, will provide a first look at the company’s AmplideX PCR/CE CFTR Kit*, which powers the broad, rapid, and multiplexed detection of pathogenic CFTR variants commonly observed across an ethnically diverse population. Henny Lemmink, PhD, Clinical Laboratory Geneticist, Department of Genetics, UMC Groningen, will discuss his laboratory’s experience with the new AmplideX SMA Plus Kit**, which reports SMN1 and SMN2 copy number, as well as SMN1 gene duplication and SMN2 disease modifier variants to inform on silent carrier status and disease prognosis, respectively, in under four hours. The satellite will occur on Monday, June 8, from 12:00 – 13:00 CEST.

Video presentations of the Company’s scientific posters will further highlight the latest product innovations within the growing AmplideX portfolio.

Group B: 13.00 and 13.45 hrs CEST on Monday, June 8

  • P16.17.B: A rapid multiplex PCR assay and software system with broad coverage of pathogenic CFTR mutations for diverse populations (Shobha Gokul)

Group C: 11.45 and 12.30 hrs CEST on Tuesday, June 9

  • P10.56.C: Analytical validation of a multiplex PCR/CE assay for simultaneous determination of SMN1/SMN2 exon 7 copy number and variant status (John Milligan, PhD)

“These latest innovations reinforce that AmplideX technology is unmatched in its versatility and simplicity, providing results in just hours compared to multiple days,” said Matthew McManus, MD, PhD, president and CEO of Asuragen. “Our simple, streamlined, and unique testing approach, which now extends to some of the most common genetic diseases, continues to revolutionize how complex genetic testing can be done in laboratories everywhere.”

* Product in development. Specifications not finalized.

** CE-IVD for US export only. Status pending.

About Asuragen

Asuragen is a molecular diagnostic product company changing the way patients are treated in genetics and oncology. Asuragen’s diagnostic systems, composed of proprietary chemistry and software, deliver powerful answers using broadly installed instrument platforms. They are simple to adopt and expand the ability to serve patients. Asuragen is a product foundry rapidly and efficiently addressing current and emerging clinical needs, including cancer diagnosis and monitoring, reproductive health and aging, serving laboratories across a patient’s lifespan with its best in class diagnostic tests. For more information, visit www.asuragen.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:43aApplied Food Sciences Receives GRAS "No Comment" Letter for AMATEA® Organic Guayusa Extract
GL
03:42aA P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
AQ
03:41aIvory Coast rains bring relief to cocoa farmers
RE
03:40aSell, stow or dump? Retailers wrestle with mountain of unsold stock
RE
03:40aR. STAHL AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03:39aACI WORLDWIDE : Conductor, Leading Brazilian Card Processor, Enters Latin America Acquiring Market with ACI's Cloud-Enabled Solutions Powered by Microsoft Azure
AQ
03:32aAUGA : held an investor conference webinar
AQ
03:31aSTRONGPOINT ASA : Responsibility statement
AQ
03:31aChina Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
03:31aBioSolar Files Patent for Silicon Alloy Anode for High Power Batteries
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : Facebook staffers walk out saying Trump's posts should be reined in
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : U.S. court refuses to shield Volkswagen in diesel scandal lawsuits
3Sell, stow or dump? Retailers wrestle with mountain of unsold stock
4CARD FACTORY PLC : CARD FACTORY : plans to reopen 10% of its stores as lockdown boosts online sales
5ADIDAS AG : Facebook, Snapchat join chorus of companies condemning George Floyd death, racism

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group