Asuragen to Present at 2020 European Society of Human Genetics (ESHG) Virtual Conference

Corporate satellite presentation and scientific posters highlight new AmplideX® testing kits

Asuragen, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company delivering easy-to-use products for complex testing in genetics and oncology, will showcase its latest product developments via a live corporate satellite and scientific poster presentations at the upcoming European Human Genetics Virtual Conference ESHG 2020.2, running from June 6-9. The annual event moved to an online, virtual platform in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The corporate satellite, “Looking Beyond Repeat Expansions: Using AmplideX® Technology to Detect Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms, Indels, and Copy Number Variations,” will highlight how the company’s core, proprietary chemistries are able to detect a broad range of variant types through a common, streamlined, and single-day workflow. The first of its two speakers, Gary Latham, PhD, senior vice president of R&D at Asuragen, will provide a first look at the company’s AmplideX PCR/CE CFTR Kit*, which powers the broad, rapid, and multiplexed detection of pathogenic CFTR variants commonly observed across an ethnically diverse population. Henny Lemmink, PhD, Clinical Laboratory Geneticist, Department of Genetics, UMC Groningen, will discuss his laboratory’s experience with the new AmplideX SMA Plus Kit**, which reports SMN1 and SMN2 copy number, as well as SMN1 gene duplication and SMN2 disease modifier variants to inform on silent carrier status and disease prognosis, respectively, in under four hours. The satellite will occur on Monday, June 8, from 12:00 – 13:00 CEST.

Video presentations of the Company’s scientific posters will further highlight the latest product innovations within the growing AmplideX portfolio.

Group B: 13.00 and 13.45 hrs CEST on Monday, June 8

P16.17.B: A rapid multiplex PCR assay and software system with broad coverage of pathogenic CFTR mutations for diverse populations (Shobha Gokul)

Group C: 11.45 and 12.30 hrs CEST on Tuesday, June 9

P10.56.C: Analytical validation of a multiplex PCR/CE assay for simultaneous determination of SMN1/SMN2 exon 7 copy number and variant status (John Milligan, PhD)

“These latest innovations reinforce that AmplideX technology is unmatched in its versatility and simplicity, providing results in just hours compared to multiple days,” said Matthew McManus, MD, PhD, president and CEO of Asuragen. “Our simple, streamlined, and unique testing approach, which now extends to some of the most common genetic diseases, continues to revolutionize how complex genetic testing can be done in laboratories everywhere.”

* Product in development. Specifications not finalized.

** CE-IVD for US export only. Status pending.

About Asuragen

Asuragen is a molecular diagnostic product company changing the way patients are treated in genetics and oncology. Asuragen’s diagnostic systems, composed of proprietary chemistry and software, deliver powerful answers using broadly installed instrument platforms. They are simple to adopt and expand the ability to serve patients. Asuragen is a product foundry rapidly and efficiently addressing current and emerging clinical needs, including cancer diagnosis and monitoring, reproductive health and aging, serving laboratories across a patient’s lifespan with its best in class diagnostic tests. For more information, visit www.asuragen.com.

