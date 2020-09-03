Asurint Is a 2020 NorthCoast 99 Award Winner for Third Time

Cleveland, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asurint is proud to be recognized by ERC as one of 99 great Northeast Ohio workplaces for top talent. This is the third time that the organization has received the NorthCoast 99 Award.

NorthCoast 99 is an annual recognition program and event in its 22nd year that honors 99 great Northeast Ohio workplaces for top talent. “More than a business award or event, NorthCoast 99 is a year-long research project that ERC established to help employers make a notable difference not only in the lives of their employees, but also in the economic vitality of their communities,” said Samantha Marx, ERC director of client service, who oversees the program.



NorthCoast 99 winners participated in a rigorous application process that asked for detailed information on how their organization addresses top-performer attraction, development, and retention in the following areas: organizational strategy, policies, and benefits; talent attraction, acquisition, and onboarding; employee well-being; employee engagement and talent development; total rewards; and diversity and inclusion.

“We are thrilled to be recognized for the third time as a NorthCoast 99 winner,” said Huda Farunia, Vice President of Human Resources at Asurint. “Our employees are the backbone of our organization and we know that all things are possible with their dedication and hard work. During these unprecedented times, they have stepped up to meet the challenge and go above and beyond to meet our clients’ needs and ensure that Asurint continues to deliver the service and support we pride ourselves on. We are so proud of our employees who remain steadfast to the mission of getting Americans on the job as quickly and efficiently as possible."

“Especially during these unprecedented times, we’re thrilled to recognize and celebrate this year’s NorthCoast 99 award winners! Winning organizations are elevating the employee experience with increasingly progressive and innovative HR practices and benefits that are critical in today’s market. We look forward to sharing the success stories of our esteemed winners,” said Kelly Keefe, president of ERC.

The 2020 NorthCoast 99 Awards program is sponsored by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield; CareerCurve; Cleveland Magazine; ERChealth; Gino’s Awards; Impact Architects; Maloney + Novotny; Wayfind Creative; Meyers, Roman, Friedberg & Lewis; Oswald Companies; Staffing Solutions Enterprises; and Ultimate Software.

About Asurint

Since 2006, Asurint has been redefining how background searches are done; solving problems and reducing anxiety for recruiters and their candidates throughout the hiring process. Using innovative tools that aid in faster turnaround times, more accurate information and seamless integrations, Asurint provides the only background screen optimized to deliver the truth on demand. For more information, visit www.asurint.com.

About ERC

Founded in 1920, ERC makes workplaces great by providing training, HR consulting and support, coaching and assessments, and research services. ERC also sponsors the ERChealth insurance program in Ohio. Additional information about ERC and its services can be found at www.yourERC.com.

Judie Vegh Asurint 2164205497 jvegh@asurint.com