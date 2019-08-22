Asurint is a 2019 NorthCoast 99 Award Winner

Cleveland, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Asurint is proud to be recognized by ERC as one of 99 great Northeast Ohio workplaces for top talent. This is the second time that our organization has received the NorthCoast 99 Award. NorthCoast 99 is an annual recognition program and event in its 21st year that honors 99 great Northeast Ohio workplaces for top talent. “More than a business award or event, NorthCoast 99 is a yearlong research project ERC established to help employers make a difference in the lives of people working and living in our 22-county region,” noted ERC senior vice president Carrie Morse, who has overseen the program for the last 17 years.

NorthCoast 99 winners participated in a rigorous application process that asked for detailed information on how their organization addresses top-performer attraction, development, and retention in five distinct areas: organizational strategy, policies, and communication; recruitment, selecting, and onboarding; employee well-being; employee engagement and development; and total rewards.

“We are honored to be recognized as a NorthCoast 99 winner,” says Connie Clore, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Asurint. “Our talented employees are what make Asurint a great place to work. They’re the key to the future success of our company and they literally move Asurint forward – both in the industry and our community. They are an amazing group and their unwavering commitment to an innovative and collaborative team environment is the reason we are ranked among Northeast Ohio’s best workplaces.”

“Our internal rally cry is ‘One Asurint’,” says Huda Farunia, Vice President of Human Resources at Asurint. “Our employees are at the heart of what is next for the company, and we cannot succeed without this great team. Whether we are working cross-functionally, innovating new technologies for our clients, or giving back to Cleveland and the nearby surrounding communities, Asurint employees are one team working together towards the same mission. We take pride in the work we do and are working hard to change the way companies conduct background screens.”

“We’re thrilled to recognize and celebrate this year’s NorthCoast 99 award winners! With unemployment at a 49-year-low, the benchmarks for attracting, engaging, and retaining employees are higher than ever. Year after year, winning organizations are raising the bar with increasingly progressive and groundbreaking HR practices and benefits that elevate the experience of their employees,” said Kelly Keefe, president of ERC.

The 2019 NorthCoast 99 Awards program is sponsored by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield; CareerCurve; Cleveland Magazine; ERChealth; Gino’s Awards; Mark Wayner Creative; Meyers, Roman, Friedburg & Lewis; Oswald Companies; Staffing Solutions Enterprises; and Ultimate Software.

About Asurint

Since 2006, Asurint has been redefining how background searches are done; solving problems and reducing anxiety for recruiters and their candidates throughout the hiring process. Using innovative tools that aid in faster turnaround times, more accurate information and seamless integrations, Asurint provides the only background screen optimized to deliver the truth on demand. To learn more, visit www.asurint.com.

About ERC

Founded in 1920, ERC helps organizations make their workplaces great by providing expert people solutions that include training, consulting, research, and HR support services. ERC also sponsors the ERChealth insurance program in Ohio. Additional information about ERC and its services can be found at www.yourERC.com.

Judie Vegh Asurint 2164205497 jvegh@asurint.com