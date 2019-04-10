At ARF AudiencexScience, MRI-Simmons Experts Will Focus on Elevating Sample Quality, Maintaining Consistency in Audience Segments

As brands embrace sophisticated models of targeting and analytics,
researchers need to stay focused on the quality and consistency of the
underlying data. What are the best-in-class methods for maintaining the
integrity of audience segments across several platforms? How can
researchers leverage advanced techniques to improve the reliability of
online data sets?
In two sessions at next week’s ARF
AudiencexScience conference, two MRI-Simmons experts will share
insights on key aspects of data reliability and audience uniformity. The
event is taking place April 15th and 16th at the
Hyatt Regency in Jersey City, NJ.
To learn more about the MRI-Simmons sessions,
contact marketing@gfk.com.
Debiasing data from online surveys
At 2:30PM on April 15th, Steven Millman (Chief Scientist,
MRI-Simmons) will present “Calibrating Bias in Online Samples for
High-Quality Surveys at Scale.” Millman will explore techniques for
debiasing online survey panel data, which has become a dominant source
for consumer insights.
People who make the decision to monetize their use of the internet
through online survey panels differ from the general population in a
variety of important ways. Millman will share insights from a new
analysis, which compared results for the same survey on Simmons’
National Consumer Survey – which is based on a random probability sample
– and an opt-in online version. The research identifies the kinds of
questions that can and cannot be debiased through weighting.
Throughout his career, Millman has maintained a focus on quantitative
and statistical analysis, survey, research design, and other applied
research techniques. Prior to joining MRI-Simmons, Millman was Senior
Vice President for Research at comScore, where he led the ad
effectiveness line of business, along with all custom survey work,
combining self-report with behavioral data.
Bridging the offline, digital worlds
At 3PM the same day, Josh Pisano (SVP, Data Innovation & Strategy,
MRI-Simmons) will take part in a presentation focusing on “A Segment’s
Journey,” joining Pete Doe (CRO, clypd) and Bryan Donovan (VP, Data
Strategy & Acquisition, Acxiom). The companies will share findings from
a collaborative study of audience segment consistency across marketing
platforms.
The new research assesses how consumer audience segments evolve as they
make their way from self-reported survey data culled from representative
samples into linear and digital activation platforms via data fusion,
modeling, and identity mapping.
Pisano has played a central role in MRI’s digital transformation, giving
top-quality data from the Survey of the American Consumer® a growing
presence in ad targeting. Pisano handles a wide variety of roles at
MRI-Simmons, from managing partnerships with major digital players to
developing applications that meet MRI clients' latest needs.
About MRI-Simmons
Launched as a joint venture under GfK in 2019, MRI-Simmons combines the
assets and expertise of two of the leading consumer insights providers
in the US. Together, they will offer agency, media, and advertiser
clients the best in research and technology with the highest quality
data, the strongest strategic partnerships, the most innovative digital
platforms, and intuitive, easy-to-use visual reporting.
MRI’s Survey of the American Consumer® – which has maintained MRC
accreditation for over 20 years – is used in the majority of US media
and marketing plans and has long been the industry standard for magazine
audience ratings. Through 24,000 in-person interviews each year, MRI
captures in-depth information on consumer media choices, attitudes, and
consumption of products and services in nearly 600 categories.
Simmons measures American consumer psychographics, preferences,
attitudes, and media behaviors by closely overlaying survey and
passively measured data using advanced measurement sciences. For more
than 60 years, Simmons has helped leading brands, agencies, and media
companies effectively engage with consumers, providing measurement of
over 200,000 consumer elements.
