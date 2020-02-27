At-Bay : Launches the First Automatically Underwritten Tech E&O Policy

At-Bay’s brokers can now get quotes for technology errors and omissions in seconds, along with the same added security and risk services as At-Bay cyber clients

At-Bay, the technology-based insurance company, launched its Technology & Cyber Insurance Policy, which expands coverage beyond cyber liability to include technology errors and omissions (tech E&O).

For the first time ever, brokers will be able to get instant tech E&O quotes using At-Bay’s online broker platform or API, in addition to email submissions. “With our technology, brokers can get a tech E&O quote in seconds,” says Brett Sadoff, Head of Insurance. “We used our security expertise and data science to provide automatic quotes for cyber, and we’ve now taken the step to be the first to do it for tech E&O.” Just like their current cyber clients, At-Bay’s tech E&O clients will receive security monitoring and risk alerts throughout the lifetime of their policy, completely free of charge. At-Bay helps clients avoid loss before it happens, and their tech E&O customers will be no different.

Policy highlights include explicit coverage for errors and omissions, breach of contract, contractual indemnity, and intellectual property infringement. “As a developer of technology ourselves, we understand the unique risks that technology companies face on a daily basis, and leverage this expertise to offer great insurance products,” says Michael Drummond, Technology & Cyber Product Head at At-Bay.

At-Bay’s tech E&O product has a capacity of up to $10 million in limits, with a focus on software, hardware, and technology service providers. For more information on At-Bay’s coverage or broker platform, visit www.at-bay.com, or contact the underwriting team at underwriting@at-bay.com.

About At-Bay

At-Bay is the cyber insurance company for the digital age. We build active risk management products and services that keep clients safe and enable brokers to provide more insightful coverage analysis and eliminate the need for manual processing. As a Managing General Underwriter (MGU), At-Bay underwrites insurance policies through HSB Specialty Insurance Company, rated A++ by A.M. Best Company and part of Munich Re. At-Bay is backed by Acrew Capital, Khosla Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Munich Re Ventures and Shlomo Kramer. For more information about At-Bay, visit: www.at-bay.com

