At Home : TITLE At Home Expands into California

At Home Expands into California

Mar 22, 2019

Home Décor Superstore to Open First California Store in Orange County

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME), the home décor superstore, today announced its continued expansion to the West Coast, opening its first of five California stores planned for this year in Orange County's Foothill Ranch, located at 26532 Towne Center Dr. Suites A and B. As one of the fastest growing retailers in the country, At Home's mission is to provide the broadest assortment of products for every room, every style and every budget from coast to coast.

"We are thrilled to bring our home décor superstore concept to California and to open the first of many future stores in the state," said Lee Bird, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of At Home. "This is an important benchmark in the next phase of At Home's development and expansion. Considering our 600-store potential, our runway for growth is one of the most compelling aspects of our business. The West Coast presents a significant opportunity to extend our footprint as we continue on our multi-year expansion journey."

At Home plans to open four additional Southern California stores in San Diego and Los Angeles later this year. The new 84,766 square foot Foothill Ranch location is the 186th store nationwide and features more than 50,000 home décor items, from furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal décor across a variety of styles and at everyday low prices.

The Foothill Ranch location opened on Tuesday, March 19 and will be followed by a New Store Open House on Saturday, March 30, beginning at 9 a.m. The open house will include Gift Card Giveaways for the first 50 people who visit the store and sign up for At Home Insider Perks.

As a value-oriented retailer, At Home gives customers a broad and comprehensive offering at a compelling value proposition, making it a leading destination for home décor. Shoppers visiting At Home, which is based on a warehouse model, will find a wide selection of style ideas, a continually updated assortment, the latest trends and exciting seasonal products. Hundreds of new items arrive each week to provide fresh inspiration.

In January, At Home opened its first West Coast store in Puyallup, Washington and plans to add a Spokane location later this year.

About At Home Group Inc.:

At Home (NYSE: HOME), the home décor superstore, offers more than 50,000 on-trend home products to fit any budget or style, from furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal décor. At Home is headquartered in Plano, Texas, and currently operates more than 185 stores in 38 states. For more information, please visit us online at investor.athome.com.

