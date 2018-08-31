Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

At Home : TITLE At Home Group Inc. Announces Participation in the Goldman Sachs 25th Annual Global Retailing Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 12:27am CEST

At Home Group Inc. Announces Participation in the Goldman

Sachs 25th Annual Global Retailing Conference

Aug 30, 2018

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME), the home décor superstore, today announced that the Company is scheduled to present at the Goldman Sachs 25th Annual Global Retailing Conference in New York City, on Thursday, September 6, 2018, at 9:35 am Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible under News & Events at investor.athome.com. An archived replay will be available at investor.athome.com for approximately 90 days following the webcast.

About At Home Group Inc.:

At Home (NYSE: HOME), the home décor superstore, offers more than 50,000 on-trend home products to fit any budget or style, from furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal décor. At Home is headquartered in Plano, Texas, and currently operates 167 stores in 36 states. For more information, please visit us online at investor.athome.com.

HOME-F

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/at-home-group-inc-announces-participation-in-the-goldman-sachs-25th-annual-global-retailing-conference-300705059.html

SOURCE At Home Group Inc.

Disclaimer

At Home Group Inc. published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 22:26:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:02aPotlatchDeltic Corporation Announces $100 Million Share Repurchase Authorization
GL
01:01aIFA NEWS : ECOVACS ROBOTICS Sets a New Standard in Household Cleaning Robotics with Artificial Intelligence
PR
01:01aPotlatchDeltic Board Declares Quarterly Distribution on Common Stock and Special Dividend
GL
01:00aMINT : Announces Private Placement Closing
AQ
12:59aSEPTEMBER 10TH DEADLINE ALERT : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Farmland Partners Inc.
BU
12:57aBOEING : U.S. Navy Awards Boeing $805 million MQ-25 Contract
PU
12:55aLIMITED ENGAGEMENT : Top funds backed gunmaker Ruger board despite no talks
RE
12:54aBRIEF OVERVIEW ON IOT SECURITY PRODUCTS MARKET BY TOP PLAYERS - SYMANTEC CORPORATION,, CHECK POINT SECURITY SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD., CISCO SYSTEMS REPORT 2018 TO 2023 : The Top Players Including PTC Inc., Symantec Corporation, Verizon Enterprises Solutions, Trustwave, Check Point Security Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Infineon Technologies, Gemalto NV, AT&T Inc. , Trend Micro Inc., Digicert.
AQ
12:52aBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : An interview with MX Chief Customer Officer Nate Gardner
PU
12:52aARAFURA RESOURCES : Nolans Acid Bake Outcomes
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Apple buys startup focused on lenses for AR glasses
2Canada, U.S. push toward NAFTA deal by Friday
3LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. : LULULEMON ATHLETICA : second-quarter profit doubles as China, online sales jump; sh..
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : wins U.S. contract for carrier-based refueling drones
5AMAZON.COM : Amazon to launch food and drink sales in Mexico

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.