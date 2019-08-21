Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

At Home : TITLE At Home Group Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Date and Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 04:18pm EDT

At Home Group Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2020

Earnings Date and Participation in Upcoming Investor

Conference

Aug 21, 2019

Company to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Results on September 4, 2019

Company to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 26th Annual Global Retailing Conference on September 5, 2019

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESSWIRE)-- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME), the home décor superstore, today announced that its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 will be released after market close on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. The company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the earnings call are invited to dial 877-407-0789 (international callers please dial 201- 689-8562) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call, including certain supplemental materials, will be available online at investor.athome.com. A recorded replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed online at investor.athome.com for 90 days.

In addition, the Company is scheduled to present at the Goldman Sachs 26th Annual Global Retailing Conference in New York City, on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 1:40 pm Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation and any related materials will be accessible under News & Events at investor.athome.com. An archived replay will be available at investor.athome.com for approximately 90 days following the webcast.

About At Home Group Inc.

At Home (NYSE: HOME), the home décor superstore, offers more than 50,000 on-trend home products to fit any budget or style, from furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal décor. At Home is headquartered in Plano, Texas, and currently operates 205 stores in 39 states.

HOME-F

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190821005480/en/

Investor Relations:

At Home

Bethany Perkins Johns

972.265.1326

InvestorRelations@AtHome.com

Edelman

Stacy Turnof

212.277.3797

HOME@Edelman.com

Financial Media:

Edelman

Noelle Amos / Nicole Briguet

415.486.3231 / 212.704.8164

HOME@Edelman.com

MediaRelations@AtHome.com

Source: At Home Group Inc.

Disclaimer

At Home Group Inc. published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 20:17:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:50pQAD : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:49pVARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:48pNORTHWESTERN : Service personnel doing natural gas survey in Belgrade need meter access
PU
04:48pWITHIN THE ARCHES : David Grinberg
PU
04:46pKBR : Dividend Declaration
PR
04:46pF.N.B. CORPORATION : Declares Dividend of 12 Cents on Common Stock
PR
04:46pATHENE HOLDING LTD. : Declares Third Quarter 2019 Preferred Stock Dividend
BU
04:46pAEROVIRONMENT : Donates 87 Quantix Drones and AV DSS Ecosystems to 35 U.S. University Agriculture Departments to Advance Drones in Farming
BU
04:46pAMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : Increases Annual Common Stock Dividend by 12.5%; Fourteenth Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases
BU
04:45pSEC Charges Broker-Dealer and CEO With Supervision Failures Related to Hedge Fund Valuation Scheme
NE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HANG SENG : EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba postpones up to $15 billion Hong Kong listing amid protests: sources
2GRIEG SEAFOOD : GRIEG SEAFOOD : may sell its Isle of Skye fish farms
3ZUR ROSE GROUP AG : ZUR ROSE : grows almost 30 per cent in the first half of 2019
4EXCLUSIVE: Dozens of Airbus A380s face urgent checks after cracked part dug from ice
5Texas shale towns grapple with growth as oil-bust fears fade

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group