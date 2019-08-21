At Home : TITLE At Home Group Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Date and Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

At Home Group Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2020

Earnings Date and Participation in Upcoming Investor

Conference

Aug 21, 2019

Company to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Results on September 4, 2019

Company to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 26th Annual Global Retailing Conference on September 5, 2019

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESSWIRE)-- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME), the home décor superstore, today announced that its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 will be released after market close on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. The company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the earnings call are invited to dial 877-407-0789 (international callers please dial 201- 689-8562) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call, including certain supplemental materials, will be available online at investor.athome.com. A recorded replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed online at investor.athome.com for 90 days.

In addition, the Company is scheduled to present at the Goldman Sachs 26th Annual Global Retailing Conference in New York City, on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 1:40 pm Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation and any related materials will be accessible under News & Events at investor.athome.com. An archived replay will be available at investor.athome.com for approximately 90 days following the webcast.

About At Home Group Inc.

At Home (NYSE: HOME), the home décor superstore, offers more than 50,000 on-trend home products to fit any budget or style, from furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal décor. At Home is headquartered in Plano, Texas, and currently operates 205 stores in 39 states.

HOME-F

