At Home : TITLE At Home Opens New Home Décor Superstore in Manchester

At Home Opens New Home Décor Superstore in Manchester

08/16/2018 | 12:11am CEST

At Home Opens New Home Décor Superstore in Manchester

Aug 15, 2018

More than 50,000 décor items and endless design possibilities available in Manchester location

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME), one of the fastest-growing retailers in the nation, opens its newest location at 1181 Tolland Turnpike in Manchester, Conn., on Aug. 15, with a community New Store Open House on Sept. 1. The new Manchester At Home location is the first in the state and 166th store opening nationwide.

The 98,600-square-foot home décor superstore offers more than 50,000 home decor items, from furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal décor across a variety of styles and at everyday low prices.

"As we strategically grow our national footprint, we are excited to open our first store in the Hartford & New Haven market," said At Home Chairman and CEO Lee Bird. "Our vast selection of on-trend styles is winning over home décor customers who want it all: value, variety and an inspiring, hands-on shopping experience."

Shoppers will find style ideas throughout the store, which is based on a warehouse model with continually updated items that showcase the latest trends and seasonal products. An average of 400 new products arrive each week to provide fresh inspiration.

"At Home strives to have the widest selection of home décor items, and we are dedicated to inspiring you to refresh, play and experiment with home décor that reflects your unique personality and style," said Manchester At Home Store Director Peter Lintin. "We welcome everyone to come in, explore our newest store and find endless decorating possibilities for every room in your home for your budget."

Earlier this year, At Home launched the Shanty2Chic collection created by the sister entrepreneurs behind the Shanty2Chic DIY carpentry blog and YouTube channel. The modern farmhouse furniture and décor line includes almost 100 pieces, from bedroom furniture to dining and coffee tables to modular bookcases.

The Manchester At Home store opens 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug.15, followed by a New Store Open House Saturday, Sept. 1, beginning at 9 a.m. The open house will include Gift Card Giveaways for the first 50 people who visit the store and sign up for At Home Insider Perks.

This is the first At Home in the Hartford and New Haven market.

About At Home:

At Home (NYSE:HOME), the home decor superstore, offers more than 50,000 on-trend home products to fit any budget or style, from furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal decor. At Home is headquartered in Plano, Texas, and currently operates more than 160 stores in 36 states. For more information, visit the company online http://www.athome.com or find us on Facebook (AtHomeStores), Instagram (AtHomeStores) or Pinterest (AtHomeStores).

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/at-home-opens-new-home-decor-superstore-in-manchester-300697957.html

SOURCE At Home Group Inc.

Disclaimer

At Home Group Inc. published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 22:10:05 UTC
