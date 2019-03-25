At Home : TITLE At Home Opens Three New Stores in the Midwest

At Home Opens Three New Stores in the Midwest

Mar 25, 2019

Home Décor Brand Continues Expansion Across U.S. with First Store in Madison, WI Market

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME), the home décor superstore, opened three new stores in February including its first store in the Madison, WI market. The value-oriented retailer continued its Midwest expansion, opening new stores in Chicago and Indianapolis and bringing its nationwide store count to 183 as of February 28, 2019.

"As we open new locations, our class of fiscal 2019 is on track to be our most productive yet," said At Home Chairman and CEO Lee Bird. "Our steady and successful expansion demonstrates both the great execution of our real estate and store operations teams and the progress on our multi-year journey towards realizing our 600-plus store potential."

At Home hires approximately 25 new team members for each new store it opens and added about 800 store-level team member positions last fiscal year. At Home provides medical and wellness benefits, 401(k) matching and paid time off for eligible team members. In addition, all team members are eligible to earn a bonus each year. With flexible schedules and a 25 percent store discount, team members enjoy a fun and supportive work environment grounded in the company's core values of Be Creative, Work Together, Be Smart & Scrappy, Have Fun and Do the Right Thing.

The three new stores are located at 101 Randall Rd. in Lake in the Hills, IL; 3015 W. 86th St. in Indianapolis, IN; and 7050 Watts Rd. in Madison, WI. Shoppers visiting At Home, which is based on a warehouse model, will find a wide selection of style ideas, a continually updated assortment, the latest trends and exciting seasonal products. Hundreds of new items arrive each week to provide fresh inspiration.

Candidates interested in working with At Home can learn more and apply online at http://careers.athome.com/.

About At Home:

At Home (NYSE:HOME), the home decor superstore, offers more than 50,000 on-trend home products to fit any budget or style, from furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal decor. At Home is headquartered in Plano, Texas, and currently operates 188 stores in 38 states. For more information, visit the company online http://www.athome.com or find us on Facebook (AtHomeStores), Instagram (AtHomeStores) or Pinterest (AtHomeStores).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190325005529/en/

Carey Marin mediarelations@athome.com

Source: At Home Group Inc.