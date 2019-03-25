Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

At Home : TITLE At Home Opens Three New Stores in the Midwest

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 12:55pm EDT

At Home Opens Three New Stores in the Midwest

Mar 25, 2019

Home Décor Brand Continues Expansion Across U.S. with First Store in Madison, WI Market

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME), the home décor superstore, opened three new stores in February including its first store in the Madison, WI market. The value-oriented retailer continued its Midwest expansion, opening new stores in Chicago and Indianapolis and bringing its nationwide store count to 183 as of February 28, 2019.

"As we open new locations, our class of fiscal 2019 is on track to be our most productive yet," said At Home Chairman and CEO Lee Bird. "Our steady and successful expansion demonstrates both the great execution of our real estate and store operations teams and the progress on our multi-year journey towards realizing our 600-plus store potential."

At Home hires approximately 25 new team members for each new store it opens and added about 800 store-level team member positions last fiscal year. At Home provides medical and wellness benefits, 401(k) matching and paid time off for eligible team members. In addition, all team members are eligible to earn a bonus each year. With flexible schedules and a 25 percent store discount, team members enjoy a fun and supportive work environment grounded in the company's core values of Be Creative, Work Together, Be Smart & Scrappy, Have Fun and Do the Right Thing.

The three new stores are located at 101 Randall Rd. in Lake in the Hills, IL; 3015 W. 86th St. in Indianapolis, IN; and 7050 Watts Rd. in Madison, WI. Shoppers visiting At Home, which is based on a warehouse model, will find a wide selection of style ideas, a continually updated assortment, the latest trends and exciting seasonal products. Hundreds of new items arrive each week to provide fresh inspiration.

Candidates interested in working with At Home can learn more and apply online at http://careers.athome.com/.

About At Home:

At Home (NYSE:HOME), the home decor superstore, offers more than 50,000 on-trend home products to fit any budget or style, from furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal decor. At Home is headquartered in Plano, Texas, and currently operates 188 stores in 38 states. For more information, visit the company online http://www.athome.com or find us on Facebook (AtHomeStores), Instagram (AtHomeStores) or Pinterest (AtHomeStores).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190325005529/en/

Carey Marin mediarelations@athome.com

Source: At Home Group Inc.

Disclaimer

At Home Group Inc. published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 16:54:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:22pCENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES LTD : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:22pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Galaxy Fold price and release date officially unveiled for Europe
AQ
01:22pQNB : South Sudan Minister of Petroleum in Visit to Qatar, Qatar National Bank to Support Energy and Infrastructure Growth
AQ
01:21pLINCOLN NATIONAL : First of its Kind Mobile Platform Allows Life Insurance Applicants Easier and Faster Access to Medical Results
BU
01:20pLONMIN : Result of AGM
PU
01:20pGARMIN : ® certifies G3X Touch for single-engine piston aircraft
PU
01:20pGARMIN : ® introduces the GTX 335D and GTX 345D ADS-B diversity transponders
PU
01:20pGARMIN : ® introduces the GPS 175 and GNX 375 – compelling navigators offering WAAS/LPV approaches and optional integrated ADS-B In/Out
PU
01:20pERAMET : Purchase of own shares
PU
01:20pVALLOUREC : Supervisory Board
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : YouTube denies report of plans to cancel high-end dramas, comedies
2EISAI CO., LTD : EISAI : Biogen announces $5 billion buyback days after shelving Alzheimer's trials
3HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL : LVMH briefly sinks almost 9 percent; traders suspect 'fat finger'
4Uber looks to pick up Careem in $3 billion deal - sources
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : , Commerzbank Hit Snag

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.