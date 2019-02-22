At Home : TITLE At Home Opens Two New Stores in D.C. and Seattle-Tacoma Markets

At Home Opens Two New Stores in D.C. and Seattle-Tacoma

Feb 22, 2019

Home Décor Brand Continues Expansion Across U.S. with First Store in Washington State

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME), the home décor superstore, opened two new stores in January including its first West Coast store in Washington state. The value-oriented retailer also opened a new store in the Washington, D.C. market, bringing its nationwide store count to 180 as of January 26, 2019.

"We remain very methodical about our growth," said At Home Chairman and CEO Lee Bird. "Our opportunistic real estate strategy is focused on repurposing existing big boxes as well as building new stores from the ground up. Our flexibility, coupled with the increasing productivity of these new stores, gives us the confidence to further expand our footprint from coast to coast."

As one of the fastest growing retailers in the nation, At Home's strategy is to grow the brand domestically, with the long-term potential to expand to at least 600 stores. At Home looks for vibrant retail centers with a compelling mix of other destination retailers, good visibility and easy access for customers.

"Our proprietary model has enabled us to open stores that perform extremely well," said Bird. "For instance, fiscal 2018's new stores averaged nearly $7 million of net sales and more than $2 million in profit during their first full year of operations."

The two new January openings are both second-generation stores located at 209 Kentlands Blvd, Gaithersburg, MD; and 301 37th Ave SE, Puyallup, Washington.

Shoppers visiting At Home, which is based on a warehouse model, will find a wide selection of style ideas, a continually updated assortment, the latest trends and exciting seasonal products. Hundreds of new items arrive each week to provide fresh inspiration.

About At Home:

At Home (NYSE:HOME), the home decor superstore, offers more than 50,000 on-trend home products to fit any budget or style, from furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal decor. At Home is headquartered in Plano, Texas, and currently operates more than 180 stores in 37 states. For more information, visit the company online http://www.athome.com or find us on Facebook (AtHomeStores), Instagram (AtHomeStores) or Pinterest (AtHomeStores).

