At Safety Vision: Patent Pending, No-Contact IR Thermometer Released Before Back to School

08/18/2020 | 05:01am EDT

Safety Vision, LLC is proud to announce the release of their new, patent pending, no-contact IR thermometer, which is customized for vehicles and facilities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200818005030/en/

IR Thermometer (Photo: Business Wire)

IR Thermometer (Photo: Business Wire)

Dedicated to relieving the challenges schools and businesses face during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Product Development team at Safety Vision created an innovative product to encourage a safe and healthy environment. Their IR thermometer quickly and easily measures the temperature of students and staff as they board the school bus or enter a building, without any contact.

“We are not just a mobile video provider - we are a solutions provider, and COVID-19 has created a problem that needs solutions,” says Clint Bryer, Manager of School Bus Sales. “The number one focus in the Student Transportation world is safety. Right now, safety means keeping drivers and students healthy. Our clients are excited about a hands-free, fully automated thermometer. Not only will this help reduce exposure, but it will also keep bus routes and daily operations on time.”

In accordance with CDC Guidelines, the contact-free thermometer allows staff to measure student and employee temperatures while practicing social distancing. By scanning any part of the face or hand, temperatures are displayed on an LED screen while an audible voice alert states if the person’s temperature is within range. In comparison to other handheld devices, which require staff to come in close contact to individuals, the Safety Vision IR Thermometer enables school districts to measure potential risk of spread without any interaction. However, the thermometer is not a medical device and each school district will have their own internal policies to follow when individuals test for high temperature.

In addition to eliminating contact, the IR Thermometer creates a failsafe system for identifying risk at a fraction of the cost of a thermal camera. More importantly, Safety Vision’s IR thermometer is completely stand alone and does not require a mobile surveillance solution. Unlike similar products, data will not be collected or stored in order to maintain privacy.

Safety Vision looks forward to continuing to help create safe and healthy environments by developing products based on the needs of those in the industry. Likewise, the thermometer was created to ease COVID-related operations by enforcing safer practices as students, faculty, and staff return to school.

About Safety Vision, LLC

Safety Vision is among the most recognized vendors of mobile video surveillance products in North America. Our comprehensive solutions continually enhance vehicular safety in both the private and public sectors. Safety Vision’s product offering includes digital video recorders, network video recorders, hybrid video recorders, analog and IP cameras, rear vision cameras, as well as a suite of intuitive software. Safety Vision prides itself on its forward-thinking ideology, comprehensive solutions, extensive client list, and proven results. Please contact Jamie Hawkins at jhawkins@safetyvision.com or 713-929-1044, or find more information at www.safetyvision.com or 800-880-8855.


© Business Wire 2020
