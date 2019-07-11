At Shopper Insights Event, GfK Will Reveal Shoppers' Wants, Concerns in Today's Fast-changing Retail Landscape

As digital devices and services continue to transform the shopping journey – in-store and online – understanding what consumers want and how they feel remains key to turning disruption into opportunity.

In a presentation at next week’s Shopper Insights & Retail Activation event, GfK retail experts Joe Beier and Susan Stacey will share a wealth of insights into the new shopping landscape, in a presentation titled “The Future of Retail: 2020 and Beyond.”

Presented by Informa Connect (formerly KNect365), Shopper Insights & Retail Activation draws insights leaders from brands and retailers alike. The conference will take place July 15 to 17 in Chicago.

In their session – set for July 15th at 2PM – Beier (EVP, GfK Consumer Insights) and Stacey (SVP, GfK Retail & Consumer) will cover such essential topics as

highlights of the revolution – profiling the transformative forces

the ongoing interplay between “bricks” and “clicks” and the shifting shape of physical retail

emerging fulfillment models to solve the challenges of “the last mile”

technologies and tactics that are being deployed to reduce shopping friction and win the customer experience battle

top “calls to action” for shopper professionals/retailers in light of these disruptive trends

Beier joined GfK in 2010 after his sales and marketing consulting firm, Interscope LLC, was acquired by GfK. Prior to Interscope, he spent four years at Euro RSCG Meridian, where he was an Executive Consultant. His background also includes product director and manager roles at Johnson & Johnson, Church & Dwight and Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Stacey joined GfK in 2015 with a corporate background in consumer-focused marketing services solutions. She spent nearly two decades at IRI, where she handled multiple roles, including New Business Development, Area Manager of an OTC healthcare client vertical, and Account Management/Client Service Leader. Subsequently, Stacey was VP, Client Solutions/Service, at shopper intelligence provider Spire.

