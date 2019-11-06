Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

At least 37 killed in attack on Canadian miner Semafo convoy in Burkina Faso

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 04:41pm EST

Thirty-seven civilians were killed and more than 60 wounded when gunmen ambushed a convoy transporting workers of Canadian gold miner Semafo in eastern Burkina Faso, regional authorities said on Wednesday.

The attack is the deadliest in recent years as the military struggles to contain Islamist violence that has overrun parts of Burkina Faso, located in west Africa. Semafo tightened security last year following armed incidents near two of its mines in the country.

Semafo said in a statement earlier that the attack on a convoy of five buses with military escort took place on the road to its Boungou mine in the eastern region of Est, about 40 kilometres from Boungou, and that there were several fatalities and injuries.

The Est governor's office later gave more details, saying "unidentified armed men laid an ambush for a convoy transporting Semafo workers," giving a provisional civilian death toll of 37 with over 60 wounded.

That toll does not include an unknown number of the security forces who may have been killed in the attack. The toll was likely to rise as there are a large number of people still unaccounted for, according to a security source.

Two security sources said the military vehicle leading the convoy was struck by an IED on a stretch of road where there is no cellphone network.

Shortly after the initial explosion, an unknown number of gunmen opened fire. One of the sources said it appeared that they targeted the buses as well as the military escort, which was unusual.

In December a police vehicle was attacked on the same road, resulting in five deaths.

When contacted by Reuters, a Semafo spokeswoman said: "At this point, we do not have full information and are not in a position to add to this morning's release."

The Boungou mine is secure and operations are not affected, the company said.

Semafo's Toronto-listed shares hit a nine-month low after the news and were trading down 10% by 1755 GMT.

Once a pocket of relative calm in the Sahel, Burkina has suffered a homegrown insurgency for the past three years, which has been amplified by a spillover of jihadist violence and criminality from its chaotic northern neighbour Mali.

After last year's incidents, which Semafo said were the work of "armed bandits", the company reinforced its escorts and decided to transport all expatriate employees by helicopter between the Boungou mine and Ouagadougou.

(Reporting by David Lewis, Helen Reid and Zandi Shabalala; Writing by Helen Reid and Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Catherine Evans, Alexandra Hudson and Leslie Adler)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ESCORTS LIMITED 0.44% 655.45 End-of-day quote.-7.58%
GOLD 0.40% 1490.2 Delayed Quote.17.51%
SEMAFO INC. -11.20% 3.49 Delayed Quote.33.22%
SILVER 0.11% 17.622 Delayed Quote.16.55%
TESCO PLC -0.46% 237.3 Delayed Quote.25.41%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:54pGoDaddy reports 12% rise in quarterly revenue, shares up 8%
RE
04:50pAKIN GUMP STRAUSS HAUER & FELD LLP : South China Morning Post Quotes Clete Willems on U.S.-China Trade Concerns
PU
04:50pROGER F WICKER : Miss. Lawmakers Press Fish & Wildlife Service to Address Avian Predators Damage to Livestock Aquaculture Production
PU
04:42pWall St. ends near flat; healthcare shares gain but trade deal delay weighs
RE
04:41pAt least 37 killed in attack on Canadian miner Semafo convoy in Burkina Faso
RE
04:34pSquare profit tops estimates on growth in subscription and services business
RE
04:33pCalifornia probing Facebook, demands subpoenaed documents
RE
04:32pU.S. DoJ demands Ford Focus, Fiesta documentsL Detroit Free Press
RE
04:31pRisk rally pauses on U.S. data, trade talk caution
RE
04:30pCanadian province Ontario cuts budget deficit forecast as revenue rises
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : widens KPMG audit in effort to end accounting questions
2NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : Norwegian Air gets lifeline to prove it can make money
3DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC : DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : reports results for the third quarter ended 27 September 201..
4IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : IMPERIAL BRANDS : profit shrinks as regulators lambast vaping trend
5Oil down more than $1 a barrel on U.S. crude build, delay in U.S.-China trade pact

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group