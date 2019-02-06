Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

At least four pharma CEOs to testify at Senate drug pricing hearing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 05:52pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Sanofi's CEO Olivier Brandicourt attends the company's shareholders meeting in Paris, France

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Drugmakers Pfizer Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and Sanofi SA said on Wednesday that their chief executives plan to testify at a Senate hearing on rising prescription drug prices later this month.

They join Merck & Co CEO Ken Frazier, who said on Tuesday that he would testify at the Feb. 26 hearing.

Johnson & Johnson said on Wednesday that Jennifer Taubert, its head of global pharmaceuticals, would represent the healthcare conglomerate at the hearing.

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, and Democratic Senator Ron Wyden, ranking member of the committee on Monday invited executives from seven pharmaceutical companies to testify at the hearing.

The other companies invited to send executives are AbbVie Inc and AstraZeneca Plc .

Sanofi CEO Olivier Brandicourt currently serves as chairman of drug industry lobby group PhRMA. Bristol-Myers CEO Giovanni Caforio is the group's chairman-elect. Albert Bourla, who became Pfizer CEO last month, will represent the largest U.S. drugmaker at the hearing.

The United States, which leaves drug pricing to market competition, has higher prices than in other developed countries, where governments directly or indirectly control costs. That makes it by far the world's most lucrative market for manufacturers.

Congress has been targeting the pharmaceutical industry over the rising cost of prescription drugs for U.S. consumers, particularly since Democrats took over the House of Representatives in January.

Drug pricing is also a top priority of the administration of President Donald Trump, who had made it a central issue of the 2016 presidential campaign.

Drugmakers have slowed and limited U.S. price increases as scrutiny on their practices has intensified over the past few years.

They nonetheless increased prices on hundreds of drugs in January, including a 6.2 percent increase on the world's top-selling drug - AbbVie's rheumatoid arthritis treatment Humira - and hikes on insulin prices by Sanofi and Novo Nordisk.

(Reporting by Michael Erman in New York and Julie Steenhuysen in Chicago; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Bill Berkrot)

By Michael Erman
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABBVIE -0.77% 79.08 Delayed Quote.-13.56%
ASTRAZENECA -0.33% 5690 Delayed Quote.-2.79%
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY 1.97% 51.14 Delayed Quote.-2.17%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 0.09% 133 Delayed Quote.2.97%
MERCK AND COMPANY 0.31% 77.39 Delayed Quote.0.97%
NOVO NORDISK -0.34% 319.2 Delayed Quote.7.52%
PFIZER 0.52% 42.33 Delayed Quote.-2.77%
SANOFI -1.04% 76.04 Real-time Quote.1.56%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:54pU.S. and China to resume trade talks next week in Beijing
RE
06:54pU.S. and China to resume trade talks next week in Beijing
RE
06:41pBody recovered from wreckage of plane carrying footballer Emiliano Sala - Sky
RE
06:39pNYC Schools Chancellor Asks Albany for More Money
DJ
06:35pWORLD BANK : Slower Growth, Better Prospects for Papua New Guinea Economy
PU
06:32pWhite House expects to take action on 5G, artificial intelligence soon
RE
06:01pU.S. Government Bond Yields Steady
DJ
06:00pTinder growth powers Match earnings beat, shares soar
RE
05:52pAt least four pharma CEOs to testify at Senate drug pricing hearing
RE
05:47pU.S. Government Bond Yields Steady
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : fresh food campaign drives profit beat, shares surge
2NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : CEO says U.S. rebate plan will return cash to patients
3CLONTARF ENERGY PLC : CLONTARF ENERGY : Bolivia picks Chinese partner for $2.3 billion lithium projects
4PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL : Prudential Financial misses fourth-quarter earnings estimates
5NUTRIEN LTD : NUTRIEN : 2019 profit forecast misses estimates

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.