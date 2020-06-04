Log in
At the end of 2019, only 8.8% of persons in employment with basic education or less

06/04/2020 | 04:56am EDT

Among the self-employed more men than women

At the end of 2019, 92,860 or 10.3% of all persons in employment in Slovenia were self-employed, and the remaining almost 90% of persons in employment worked for legal entities (756,267 persons in employment) or for natural persons (52,410 persons in employment). More men than women are self-employed; two-thirds vs a third. Among the self-employed, 21.2% were farmers, of whom about three quarters were men (14,342) and a quarter were women (5,334).

The educational structure of persons in employment is improving every year

The educational structure of persons in employment is improving every year. At the end of 2019, 8.8% of them had basic education or less, while at the end of 2005 the share was 20.4%. On the other hand, the share of persons in employment with tertiary education is higher; at the end of 2005 it was 21.0% and at the end of 2019 35.1%.

Women predominate in the public sector and men in the private sector

At the end of 2019, the public sector employed slightly more than a quarter of all persons in employment, significantly more women (63%) than men (37%). The private sector employed about 73% of all persons in employment, 62% of them men. Among those employed in the public sector, there were significantly more people aged 50 or over than in the private sector; in the public sector the share was 35%, in the private 27%. The opposite was true of the under-30 age group: around 16% in the private sector and around 9.5% in the public sector.

Among persons with disabilities in employment one percent more women than men

Among persons in employment, there were 35,036 persons with disabilities, which is about 4% of all persons in employment. The number of women with disabilities in employment was 1% higher than the number of men with disabilities. Most persons with disabilities in employment had completed upper secondary education (64%); among these, there were slightly more men (54%) than women (46%). The share of persons with disabilities in employment with basic education or less was still higher than the share of those with tertiary education (a fifth vs a sixth). Among the latter, the share of women (65.5%) was much higher than that of men (34.5%). Slightly more than two thirds of all persons with disabilities in employment are employed in the private sector. More than half of all persons with disabilities in employment are between 50 and 59 years old (56%).

Detailed data on persons in employment for December 2019 are published at a more detailed level - by age, education, disabled persons in employment, activity, and occupation - in the SiStat Database.

Disclaimer

Statistical Office of The Republic of Slovenia published this content on 04 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2020 08:55:05 UTC
