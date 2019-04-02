Log in
AtNetPlus Adds Eight Employees to Growing Team

04/02/2019 | 05:02pm EDT

STOW, Ohio, April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AtNetPlus, a growing IT Managed Service provider in Stow, Ohio, is proud to welcome 8 new members to its team.

Ben Harvey, James Evangelist, Lance Davis, and Tyler McDaniel join the AtNetPlus Help Desk Support team as Support Desk Analysts. Brandon Adams, who comes all the way from Seattle, joins as a Systems Engineer. Emily Ray joins the team as Service Coordinator, Gina Venables joins as a Sales Admin Assistant, and Marissa Morris re-joins the team in a new role of Marketing Coordinator.

Each individual brings a new set of strengths and experience to AtNetPlus’s diverse team of professionals.

We want to welcome these new members to the family, and we look forward to the impact each person will have in upholding our level of excellent customer service and company culture.

About AtNetPlus, Inc.

AtNetPlus is a top-ranked IT Managed Service provider servicing business near Akron Ohio. Since opening our doors in 1998, we have passionately pursued the perfect IT formula for small businesses. With our experience, we specialize in strategic management of your business technology in the most cost-effective way possible. As a small business, we understand how critical downtime can be, so we strive to be that peace of mind for our clients.

For more information, visit www.AtNetPlus.com.

Marissa Morris
Marketing Coordinator
news@atnetplus.com
(330) 945-5685
1000 Campus Dr. Suite 700
Stow, OH 44224

ANP LOGO PNG.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
