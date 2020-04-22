AtScale : Enables Global Community to Make Better, Faster Decisions with COVID-19 Data

Intelligent Data Virtualization Leader Offers Free Access to Its Cloud OLAP Model of Epidemic Data

AtScale, the leading provider of intelligent data virtualization solutions, today announced that the company is offering free access to AtScale’s COVID-19 Cloud OLAP Model. The model was built to analyze COVID-19 data sets including Starschema: COVID-19 Epidemiological Data, which is available through Snowflake’s Data Exchange and Boston Children’s Hospital’s COVIDNearYou.org. AtScale’s model is provided in an effort to help organizations and individuals make better decisions based on COVID-19 data. Additional datasets that can be queried against include models from The New York Times and World Health Organization.

“In recent weeks, I’ve had many conversations on the multitude of new challenges confronting our society today. One recurring theme I heard was the lack of access and want for trusted, up-to-date COVID-19 data," said Christopher Lynch, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, AtScale. “Given AtScale’s unique position to help make sense of information in real-time, our team jumped into action to provide users with the tools needed to drill into data and better understand the impact of the COVID-19 virus.”

To fill a fundamental gap in access to trusted data, the nation’s leader in children's general medical and surgical facility, Boston Children’s Hospital, is working with AtScale to support its COVID Near You platform in providing data access for public health officials to make informed decisions.

“A majority of public health data is generated from interactions between health providers and patients,” said John Brownstein, Chief Innovation Officer at Boston Children’s Hospital and professor at Harvard Medical School. “COVID Near You fills in the reporting gaps left by a majority of those infected by COVID-19 who experience mild illness. Working with AtScale, we are now getting this data into the hands of public health officials to use in their analysis for pandemic response measures.”

As society begins to flatten the curve, it must understand the impact the virus has on inventory management, supply chain, employee wellness, and the impact of outbreaks on employee locations. AtScale’s COVID-19 Cloud OLAP Model allows users to derive actionable insights and perform actions including:

Use a preferred BI tool (e.g. Tableau, Microsoft Excel) to perform granular level multidimensional analysis on the data

Request new dimensions, hierarchies and measures and be able to analyze them within seconds of their publishing

Share findings with the greater analytics community

”It has been inspiring to see the amount of effort from the global community to better understand and combat the COVID-19 virus,'' said Cort Johnson, Vice President of Growth at AtScale. “As a leader within the data and analytics space, we are honored to work with the COVID Near You team to get their data into the hands of public health officials for analysis."

To learn more about this program, register for the upcoming “Access Live COVID-19 Data on AtScale” live webinar on Friday, April 24th, at 1:00 PM ET.

To request new dimensions, measures and hierarchies to the data model and/or share results drawn from the data, visit https://www.atscale.com/covid19/ or contact COVID19@atscale.com.

