Atalaya Capital Management : Closes Seventh Special Opportunities Fund at Hard Cap

11/13/2019 | 06:52pm EST

Atalaya Capital Management, an alternative asset manager focused on private credit and special situations investments, announced today that it has closed its seventh Special Opportunities Fund (“ASOF VII”) at its $950 million hard-cap. ASOF VII’s investors are primarily public pensions, corporate pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, and foundations & endowments.

Since the inception of its investment period, ASOF VII has closed 17 investments and called ~28% of its capital commitments. Atalaya attributes the velocity of capital deployment to the Firm’s deep bench of repeat counterparty and joint venture relationships and long-standing industry experience. This initial activity demonstrates continued momentum from ASOF VI, which was able to invest ~$1.4 billion on $800 million in capital commitments due to substantial recycling.

Like previous Atalaya Special Opportunities Funds, ASOF VII invests primarily by opportunistically purchasing credit or assets from sellers in need of liquidity or providing credit-oriented capital solutions to underserved or credit-constrained borrowers. The ASOF strategy invests in a range of performing to non-performing assets across specialty finance, real estate, and corporate credit.

“We believe ASOF VII is well positioned to capitalize on Atalaya’s long history sourcing and executing across the opportunistic credit landscape. We are encouraged by our early investment activity in ASOF VII and expect to take advantage of market dislocations that might potentially unfold across the credit universe with a particular focus on those areas where we have developed expertise and servicing capabilities,” said Ivan Zinn, Atalaya’s Founder and Chief Investment Officer.

About Atalaya Capital Management

Atalaya Capital Management is a privately held, SEC-registered, alternative investment advisory firm. Atalaya primarily focuses on making private credit and special situation investments in three principal asset classes – financial assets, real estate and corporate. Founded in 2006, Atalaya is headquartered in New York City and has more than $5 billion in assets under management.


© Business Wire 2019
