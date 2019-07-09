Atalaya Capital Management : Expands Investment Team With Veteran Matthew Rothfleisch

Atalaya Capital Management announced today that industry veteran Matthew Rothfleisch has joined the firm as a Partner. With his deep experience in middle market distressed investing and more liquid strategies, Rothfleisch will complement Atalaya’s existing private investment capabilities and position the firm to capitalize on public market opportunities and future market dislocations.

Rothfleisch previously worked with Atalaya CEO Ivan Zinn and other members of the Atalaya team at Highbridge Capital Management’s Special Opportunities business in 2002 and has been a long-standing friend and a co-investor with Atalaya and its Partners. While at Highbridge/Zwirn, Rothfleisch was a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager for its Domestic Credit Arbitrage Strategy. From 2005-2014 he was a Partner and Senior Portfolio Manager of Del Mar Asset Management, where he established the firm’s credit business, managed credit strategies and served as a member of both the Investment and Management Committees. And most recently, Rothfleisch founded alternative asset management firm Rotation Capital and served as the company’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer.

“Having worked with Matt for many years – both as a colleague and a co-investor, I can personally attest to his abilities. His significant and expansive understanding, experience and contacts in the markets will be a tremendous asset for Atalaya,” said Ivan Zinn, Atalaya’s Founder and Chief Investment Officer. “We are thrilled to have Matt join our team.”

Rothfleisch has spent his entire career in credit investing, starting as a Financial Analyst in Investment Banking and Fixed Income Capital Markets at Bear, Stearns & Co. Inc., then at Oak Hill Advisors as a Credit Analyst and High Yield Trader. A graduate of Columbia University, Rothfleisch also served on the Board of Directors for Neebo, Inc.

About Atalaya Capital Management

Atalaya Capital Management is a privately held, SEC-registered, alternative investment advisory firm. Atalaya primarily focuses on making private credit and special situation investments in three principal asset classes –specialty finance, real estate and corporate. Atalaya expanded its platform in 2019 with the acquisition of Telos Asset Management, a credit manager focused on the issuance and management of CLOs. Founded in 2006, Atalaya is headquartered in New York City and has more than $5 billion in assets under management.

