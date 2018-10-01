Atento : Reinforces Its Growth Strategy in the South America Region and Appoints Óscar Velásquez Managing Director of Atento Colombia and Miguel José López LatAm Financial Services Director

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, Oct. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO), the leading provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services (CRM/BPO) in Latin America, and one of the three top providers worldwide, announced today the appointment of Óscar Velásquez as the new Managing Director of Atento Colombia reporting to Juan Enrique Gamé, Director of Atento's Americas South Region and member of Atento's global Management Committee.

Óscar Velásquez boasts extensive professional experience leading technology and outsourcing services companies in Latin America, most recently as Managing Director for Colombia at Comdata Group (formerly Digitex) and Director of the eBusiness Unit at Carvajal Tecnología y Servicios. Óscar Velásquez will replace Miguel José López as the Managing Director of Atento in Colombia. López, who had held that position since 2016, was appointed as Atento's LatAm Financial Services Sales Director, reporting to Juan Enrique Gamé, Director of Atento's Americas South Region. López will take on this position with the goal of leading the company's sales strategy for the banking and financial services sector, a key vertical for its growth in the region.

Juan Enrique Gamé, Director of Atento's Americas South Region, stated, 'We are very happy to add Óscar Velásquez to the Atento team to lead our operations in Colombia. His extensive knowledge of the industry and successful professional career reinforces our growth strategy in the country and our commitment to offer companies the best and most innovative customer experience in a business environment that is more digital by the day.' Gamé added, 'Our commitment to growth in the Americas South Region of Atento is also strengthen with the appointment of Miguel José López to lead our regional sales efforts in the strategic sector of banking and financial services.'

According to Óscar Velásquez, 'It is a great honor for me to be able to contribute to Atento's success in Colombia and leading its exceptional team to continue offering the best customer experience solutions on the market. A commitment to the quality and innovation in services that have made Atento a strategic partner for our clients and the indisputable leader of the CRM/BPO industry in Latin America.'

Before joining Atento, Óscar Velásquez was Managing Director for Colombia at Comdata Group (Digitex) since 2016. He previously worked for more than 18 years at Carvajal Tecnología y Servicios, a leading company in Technology and Outsourcing services for the Latin American market, where he held different leadership positions, notably including leading the company's eBusiness Unit for Latin America and being Managing Director of Operations in Mexico and Peru.

Óscar Velásquez holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from the Universidad Pontificia Bolivariana in Colombia, with a specialization in Telecommunications, a diploma in International Business Management from ICESI University in Colombia, and an MBA from the Graduate School of Universidad del Pacífico in Lima.

