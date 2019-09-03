Log in
Atera Adds Vice President of Product Tal Dagan

09/03/2019 | 09:18am EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atera, developer of the big data IT automation platform that combines Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM), Professional Services Automation (PSA), and remote access into one powerful solution, today announced the appointment of Tal Dagan to the role of Vice President of Products. In this role, Dagan is responsible for the strategic direction and release methods of all company products.  Dagan will report to Atera’s Chief Executive Officer Gil Pekelman. 

Dagan has more than 15 years of experience in product management and design. Before joining Atera, he held the position of VP of Product Management at Redis Labs where he built a large product management team and installed a product development, prioritization, and roadmap methodologies. Previously, he held leadership roles at companies like Taptica, Flash Networks, and Comverse. Dagan holds a degree in Computer Science and business administration from The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, won an excellence prize from the Tel Aviv University during his MSc studies, and holds a strategic marketing management certificate from Columbia University.

“We are excited to welcome Tal to the team,” said Pekelman. “Tal brings expansive experience in product management that will enable Atera to expand and scale its product capabilities, providing our partners across the world with even more value.  He is a well-accomplished leader who has a vision for Atera’s products through continued innovation of our award-winning offering.”

To learn more about Atera, please call (877) 211-4666, email info@atera.com, or sign up for a 30-day free trial.

About Atera
Atera is the developer of a big data-based IT automation platform that combines RMM, PSA, and remote access into one powerful solution. Atera’s all-in-one innovative platform offers MSPs improved operational efficiency, seamless integration, end-to-end management, and disruptive pricing.  To learn more, visit www.atera.com.

Media Contact
Amanda Lee
ARL Strategic Communications for Atera
727-272-0781
Amanda.Lee@arlpr.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
