Aternity : Expands Executive Team With Seasoned Industry Leaders

Aternity®, the enterprise-class Digital Experience Management Company™, today announced the appointment of three industry leaders to its executive team to bolster the company’s market-leading position. Jonaki Egenolf has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer, Paul Gabrik has been appointed Chief Revenue Officer, and Sean Lannan has been appointed Chief Financial Officer. The executives join Bill Hewitt, who was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer last month.

“These executives represent the best of the best in the software industry, and give us strong leadership across the entire company,” said Bill Hewitt, Aternity President and CEO. “At a time when companies are spending over two trillion dollars implementing massive digital transformation projects around the world, Aternity is uniquely positioned to enable those companies to optimize their efforts with our market-leading solutions. These software professionals have a track record of creating leadership positions for their companies in fast-growing markets, creating a strong platform for growth and building world-class teams. I’m thrilled to be working with such a talented team and anticipate extraordinary results from their efforts.”

Jonaki Egenolf joins Aternity from ThreatStack, the leader in Cloud Security & Compliance for Infrastructure and Applications, where she served as Chief Marketing Officer. Prior to ThreatStack, Jonaki was the vice president of global marketing for Veracode, where she oversaw demand generation programs, field marketing, channel marketing and market development strategy targeting Global 2000 enterprises. She established Veracode's global footprint through branding, high-touch demand generation, account-based marketing and user community in the US, Europe and the Middle East. Jonaki will oversee all marketing functions for Aternity. She holds an undergraduate degree from Wellesley College. http://bit.ly/2vUQQij

Paul Gabrik has been leading successful enterprise sales teams for over 25 years, and is responsible for all customer-facing functions at Aternity. He has held senior leadership positions at Accenture, HP, McAfee and Mercury Interactive, among others. He has a strong track record of establishing strategic partnerships with customers at the enterprise level as well as building high-performing field sales teams. He holds an undergraduate degree from Marist College. http://bit.ly/2TU11eZ

Sean Lannan has a strong history of successfully growing companies, raising capital, overseeing initial public offerings and leading strategic exits. He has held CFO positions multiple times, most recently at Shorelight Education, Upserve and Alegeus Technologies. Sean oversees all general and administrative functions at Aternity, including finance, legal, human resources and Information Technology. He holds an undergraduate degree from Yale University and an MBA from the Wharton School of Business. http://bit.ly/3aKZtuF

Aternity is a subsidiary of Riverbed Technology, Inc., a portfolio company of Thoma Bravo. Aternity became a division of Riverbed in 2019, and in January began operating as an independent company in order to drive greater focus on the significant DEM market opportunity.

Aternity transforms the employee experience in the digital workplace, with enterprise-scale analytics for every application, all transactions, any device, and all users. Aternity’s AI-powered visibility and self-healing control help IT optimize business application performance to improve employee productivity and customer satisfaction, mitigate the risk of IT transformation, and drive down the cost of IT operations. Learn more at Aternity.com

