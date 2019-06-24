Log in
Athabasca Minerals : Annual General Meeting Presentation June 24 2019

06/24/2019

Annual General & Special Meeting

(24-June-2019)

CEO Presentation to Shareholders

Robert J. Beekhuizen, P.Eng

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to in this presentation as "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact is forward-looking information. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this presentation contains forward-looking information pertaining to the following: Supply of Frac Sand & Projections, AMI Silica Inc. and the Firebag Frac Sand project.

In addition to the assumptions contained within the body of this presentation, the forward-looking information in this presentation is based on certain key expectations and assumptions of AMI including: growth for frac-sand markets, ability to successfully integrate initiatives with material contracts, and no material adverse changes to the business of AMI. Although management of AMI consider these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to them, these assumptions may prove to be incorrect.

Forward looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of AMI to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market prices for securities; commodity pricing risk including pricing for silica sand and other aggregates; resources may not have the quality of quantity that management anticipates; changes in reclamation obligations estimates; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals; the actual results of future development or operations; competition; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents and other risks inherent in the aggregates and construction industries; lack of insurance; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation, affecting AMI; the timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; and the lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals. A description of additional assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in AMI's disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Although AMI has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. As such, readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur.

Forward-looking information contained in this presentation is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this presentation represents the expectations of AMI as of the date of this presentation and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. However, AMI expressly disclaims any intention of obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

AMI disclosed a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report ("Firebag Resource Report") for the Firebag Frac-Sand Project in September 2014. A full copy of the Firebag Resource Report can be viewed on SEDAR and on the Corporation's website.

AMI's Corporate Vision, Mission & Core Values

Vision: "to become the leading publicly-trading aggregates management company in Canada"

Mission: "to profitably grow AMI with discipline by capturing progressive and innovative opportunities that will differentiate the Corporation's performance in the market"

Motto: "delivery with urgency; urgency with intelligence"

Athabasca Minerals Inc.

Share Price Performance (AGM June-2018 to AGM June-2019)

ABM Share Price Performance (Last 12 Months)

Shares Outstanding

43,722,273

Market Cap

$28.4 million

Shareholders

>1,000

Major Shareholders

None Over 10.0%

Insiders & Mgt: 10.6%

Since last AGM (June-2018) ABM share price has increased from $0.17 - $0.65/share in 12 months (or 282% appreciation)

AMI's Corporate Structure & Business Model

www.athabascaminerals.com

Athabasca Minerals Inc

P&L

Division

P&L

Division

P&L Division

AMI Aggregates

AMI Silica

Aggregates Marketing

www.amisilica.com

www.aggregatesmarketing.com

Duvernay Project

E-Commerce and Tendering

Base Aggregates Production &

Platform

Pit Management

Montney Project

Supply Network

Firebag Project

Logistics Network

M&A Opportunities

Storage and Distribution

Support Services & Ads

CEO Update - AGM (06-24-19)

Disclaimer

Athabasca Minerals Inc. published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
