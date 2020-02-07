Athenahealth Adds Tools to Enable Rapid Preparedness and Continuous Monitoring of Novel Coronavirus Outbreak

WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak, athenahealth, Inc., a leading provider of network-enabled services for ambulatory and enterprise customers nationwide, has implemented new guidance, diagnostic testing orders and screening questions based on CDC recommendations, across its national network. The company quickly developed and rolled out the new capabilities to ensure providers on the athenahealth network are ready to screen and test their patients; the features were released network-wide within one day.



The specific resources made available to athenahealth ambulatory and hospital customers include:

New travel related screening questions available directly within athenaClinicals customers’ workflows

New diagnostic test order sets containing CDC-recommended testing and specimen collection—code-backed to ensure reportability and interoperability

Detailed client communications and recommendations to leverage screening questions and diagnostic tests, as well as direct links to the latest CDC guidance

Additionally, athenahealth is monitoring its network on a daily basis to measure use of these resources. In the first week of availability, the screener questions have been used in nearly 30,000 patient encounters.

“Being able to provide front-door healthcare providers with the information and tools they need to drive better outcomes is vital to our role in the industry. And because all our customers are on a single, connected network, we can take action quickly to help them address public health emergencies such as this,” said Bob Segert, chairman and CEO of athenahealth. “We pushed these updates directly into the workflows of 130,000 providers overnight – no downloads or installation required, and sincerely hope that our ability to respond quickly and provide the right resources will help our customers in their efforts to limit the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus.”

athenahealth will continue monitoring the network as long as the possibility of a U.S. outbreak remains, and will provide updates and notify customers if or when CDC guidance changes.

About athenahealth, Inc.

