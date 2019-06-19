Athis, Korean Daily Home Spa Brand, Launches Foot Care Products ‘Foot Glass' and ‘Foot Stick'

- Angzuang Shining Foot Glass and BHA Foot Stick help you to get rid of
dead skin cell on foot easily
Athis,
a daily home spa brand established by Korean beauty and lifestyle
company Lumiinus, has launched a variety of foot care products for
pedicure protection, heel exfoliation, and preventing chapping.
The mouse-like shape of ‘Angzuang Shining Foot Glass’ is specially
designed for consumers to experience a perfect feel of the grip. With
hundreds of fine dot patterns carved into cross-sections of the glass,
the product can eliminate dead skin cells on foot without stimulating
the skin. Its waterproof feature enables consumers to wash the products
before stored and use them permanently.
‘BHA Foot Stick’ for exfoliation contains a wide selection of
skin-enhancing ingredients such as BHA++, organic lavender oil, sweet
almond oil, shea butter, and olive oil. The product helps our skin not
only to lose dead skin cells but keep itself moisturized. Besides, the
product’s stick-like shape allows consumers to carry it anywhere easily
and use anytime conveniently.
“In the upcoming season of exposure, Athis will greatly satisfy
consumers with its products that enable them to care their heel with
ease,” an official of Athis said.
Meanwhile, much-loved Athis’ Sleeping Oil which brings relaxation,
stress relief, and comfort in sleep has received Excellent Company Brand
of Hi-Seoul Award 2018.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190619005037/en/