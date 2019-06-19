Log in
Athis, Korean Daily Home Spa Brand, Launches Foot Care Products ‘Foot Glass' and ‘Foot Stick'

06/19/2019 | 07:01pm EDT

- Angzuang Shining Foot Glass and BHA Foot Stick help you to get rid of dead skin cell on foot easily

Athis, a daily home spa brand established by Korean beauty and lifestyle company Lumiinus, has launched a variety of foot care products for pedicure protection, heel exfoliation, and preventing chapping.

The mouse-like shape of ‘Angzuang Shining Foot Glass’ is specially designed for consumers to experience a perfect feel of the grip. With hundreds of fine dot patterns carved into cross-sections of the glass, the product can eliminate dead skin cells on foot without stimulating the skin. Its waterproof feature enables consumers to wash the products before stored and use them permanently.

‘BHA Foot Stick’ for exfoliation contains a wide selection of skin-enhancing ingredients such as BHA++, organic lavender oil, sweet almond oil, shea butter, and olive oil. The product helps our skin not only to lose dead skin cells but keep itself moisturized. Besides, the product’s stick-like shape allows consumers to carry it anywhere easily and use anytime conveniently.

“In the upcoming season of exposure, Athis will greatly satisfy consumers with its products that enable them to care their heel with ease,” an official of Athis said.

Meanwhile, much-loved Athis’ Sleeping Oil which brings relaxation, stress relief, and comfort in sleep has received Excellent Company Brand of Hi-Seoul Award 2018.


© Business Wire 2019
