Athletic Trainers From Throughout Southern California to Gather at Orthopaedic Institute for Children's Sports Medicine Conference April 13

Young athletes present unique challenges to athletic trainers due to the
repetitive and high strain they put on their bodies during what is often
a year-round schedule of sporting activities in Southern California. To
help further educate these trainers with the latest knowledge on how to
properly identify and treat the common injuries they see in young
athletes, Orthopaedic Institute for Children will host its annual Sports
Medicine Conference at UCLA Medical Center in Santa Monica on Saturday,
April 13.
“With an increasing number of children of all ages participating in
sporting activities, awareness of how to prevent and care for injuries
in young athletes has never been greater,” said Richard Bowen, M.D.,
director of the Center for Sports Medicine at OIC. “This conference has
been specially designed to equip certified athletic trainers who work
with young athletes with the innovative assessment, evaluation and
rehabilitation solutions they need when confronted with pediatric
orthopaedic sports-related conditions.”
As part of the conference, Dr. Bowen, who in addition to his role at OIC
is also clinical professor of the department of orthopaedic surgery at
David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, will present a lecture on
shoulder pathologies in sports. His presentation will be preceded by a
series of labs conducted by healthcare professionals dedicated to sports
injuries. These labs will cover such important topics as assessment and
care for sports-related concussions, joint dysfunction, joint
mobilization, mobilization of the cervical thoracic spine and cupping
for athletic injuries. Rounding out the day will be a lecture entitled
“Return to Sports Post-Injury: How Much is All in Your Head?” that will
be given by Doug Polster, Ph.D., clinical instructor, UCLA Department of
Neuroscience and Human Behavior and Sports Neuropsychologist, UCLA Steve
Tisch BrainSPORT program.
OIC’s Center for Sports Medicine is a state-of-the-art facility staffed
by a multidisciplinary team, including sports medicine physicians,
pediatric orthopaedic surgeons, nurse practitioners, medical assistants,
athletic trainers and physical therapists, all focused on helping young
athletes return to their sports activities as quickly and safely as
possible. The center currently treats nearly 300 children each month—an
18 percent increase in cases over the prior year.
“Failure to address a sports injury properly and promptly can lead to
lifelong problems, which is why our team specializes in treating a broad
range of today’s athletic injuries before they damage
tomorrow’s opportunities,” said Dr. Bowen. “At the center our highest
priority is getting young athletes back in the game—and not just next
season but for the long haul. Our treatment approach goes beyond just
healing broken bones or helping kids get through physical therapy but is
also focused on making sure young athletes understand what it will take
to return to their activity and helping them prevent injury or re-injury
in the future.”
The Sports Medicine Conference will be held April 13 from 8:30 a.m.-3
p.m. at UCLA Medical Center at 1250 – 16th Street in Santa
Monica. Certified athletic trainers can earn up to six Category A CEUs
for attending. Registration is $40 per person and includes continental
breakfast and lunch. The deadline to register is April 7, and online
registration can be completed at https://ortho-institute.org/sportsmedicineconference.
For questions contact Summer Runestad at srunestad@mednet.ucla.edu
or call 213-910-3526.
About Orthopaedic Institute for Children
Orthopaedic Institute for Children was founded in 1911 as Los Angeles
Orthopaedic Hospital. Focused solely on musculoskeletal conditions in
children, OIC receives more than 70,000 patient visits each year. In
alliance with UCLA Health and with the support of the OIC Foundation, we
advance pediatric orthopaedics worldwide through outstanding patient
care, medical education and research. Our locations in downtown Los
Angeles, Santa Monica, Westwood and Calexico treat the full spectrum of
pediatric orthopaedic disorders and injuries. For more information,
visit us at ortho-institute.org.
